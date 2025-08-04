Daily Token Creation on Base Surpasses Solana, How It Happened 

Daily Token Creation on Base Surpasses Solana. Driven by SocialFi on @zora, Base sees over 50 K tokens minted in a single day by late July.
By July 27, Base flipped the script. It logged 54.3 K new tokens in 24 hours. Solana trailed with 47.1 K. That’s a nearly 15% lead.
This surge didn’t happen by accident. Base rode the SocialFi wave on @zora. Creators flocked to mint social tokens. Gamified content tied to tokens took off. Every new drop pushed the count higher.
https://twitter.com/TKVResearch/status/1952272449468608728?t=uK9epU\_fy0m9P2K5rI1zXg\&s=19
Meanwhile, Solana’s once-blazing launchpad scene eased. A few big wins still pop up, but the frenzy cooled. The daily token tally on Solana now plateaus below 50 K on most days. That makes July 27 a turning point.
High throughput underpins Base’s rise. The network sustains roughly 94 transactions per second. Ethereum, by contrast, chugs along at about 17 tx/s. That gap widens the use cases.
BaseApp taps this raw power. It layers a slick interface on top of Base’s L2. The result: near-instant on-chain swaps and mints. Fees stay low. Volume stays high. That combo attracts both builders and end users. Everyday on-chain actions feel as close to real time as they can get.
The SocialFi Catalyst
SocialFi projects on Base exploded this summer. Zora’s protocol paved the way. It offers token-as-membership, creative airdrops, and revenue splits. Base’s low fees keep mint costs under a dollar. That’s a game-changer for small creators.
Creators post a single drop. Fans rush in. Each sale creates buzz. That buzz pulls in more creators. It spirals into a minting frenzy. One day you see 20 K tokens. The next day you hit 50 K.
https://twitter.com/nice012023/status/1952313869537259866?t=-kXVHIrXxY\_gGfZ4M5ieyQ\&s=19
Solana’s Cooling Launchpads
Solana’s launchpad model once set the gold standard. Projects queued up for slots. Whales and bots battled in the memepool. Millions of dollars shifted hands in minutes.
Now, ticket demand slackens. High fees on peak days spook smaller users. A failed mint can mean a $0.50 fee each attempt. At scale, that adds up. Some launchpads trimmed campaigns. Others paused new slots.
The net effect: slower token churn. Solana still mints tens of thousands of tokens daily. Just not as many as before.
Why Throughput Matters
Token minting sits at the edge of network capacity. When you push tens of thousands of mints in a few hours, you need headroom.
Base’s ~94 tx/s handles the load. Blocks confirm in under a second. Transactions clear fast. Users see instant results. That reduces failed mints and frustration.
Ethereum Mainnet can’t keep up. At ~17 tx/s, congestion and fees climb. Mint chains stall. Creators delay drops. Fans lose interest.
BaseApp: Real-Time on Chain
BaseApp builds its UX around this speed. It prioritizes immediate feedback. You click “Mint.” You see success in under two seconds. The fee shows up instantly.
Low latency drives engagement. Users feel in control. Creators schedule swift, timed drops. Communities rally without risk of gas wars.
High volume stays cheap. Base blockspace remains abundant. That gives every project room to breathe. No more fighting for a slot in a few microseconds.
What’s Next?
Base’s dominance in daily token creation may last. SocialFi shows no sign of slowing. Zora and other protocols keep innovating.
Solana could respond. New launchpad features and fee models might revive demand. Or it could lean into NFTs and gaming, where it still holds strong.
For now, the ledger tells the story. On July 27, Base out-moved Solana in raw token mints. SocialFi on @zora and BaseApp’s performance made it happen.
Turning points like this mark deeper shifts. When chain performance meets creator demand, the on-chain world reshapes. In late July 2025, Base reached that inflection. The next chapter is now unfolding.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!