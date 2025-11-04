CZ Buys ASTER Tokens with Personal Funds, Price Jumps 20%

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is shaking things up again. This time, it’s not about Binance or regulation. It’s personal.
CZ revealed that he used his own funds to buy ASTER tokens, saying clearly, he’s not a trader, he’s a holder.
Shortly after the tweet, ASTER surged over 20%, climbing to $1.19 according to CoinMarketCap. A screenshot shared online showed CZ’s account holding 2,090,598.14 ASTER, with the market price at $0.913 at the time.
“I Bought and Held”, CZ Makes It Simple
In a single post, CZ wrote:
“I bought some Aster with my own money on Binance, I bought and held.”
No complicated explanations. No charts. No disclaimers.
He just bought it.
He also reminded everyone that he’s done this before. Eight years ago, he purchased BNB, held it long-term, and only sold a small part for spending needs.
That track record matters. CZ isn’t known for short-term plays. When he buys, it’s usually for the long game.
Traders Don’t All Agree
But the market is rarely unanimous.
Not long after CZ posted, trader 0x9eec increased his short position on ASTER, betting against the rally.
He now holds 42.97 million ASTER worth roughly $52.8 million, with a liquidation price of $2.091.
That’s a serious short position, and a clear signal that not everyone’s buying into CZ’s confidence.
It’s now a battle between belief and resistance.
The Smart Money Split
Looking at the Smart Money section on Binance, traders appear divided.
There are 199 long positions and 312 short positions on ASTER.
That means most traders are siding with caution. They don’t believe the token’s pump will hold.
But the data tells another story. The average short entry price is $1.098. If ASTER stays above $1.10, those short positions start to bleed.
At $1.19, that’s already happening.
For now, the price is holding strong. And every minute above that level puts more pressure on the bears.
So the question stands, will the shorts really win against CZ?
Straightforward and Strategic
CZ’s statement didn’t sound like corporate PR. It was more like a personal endorsement, direct and confident.
No hints. No teasers. Just action.
In his own words, “I bought and held.”
That’s it.
For someone who’s already the third most influential person on Twitter, such a simple post can shift sentiment instantly.
And it did.
Small Buy, Big Impact
Reports suggest CZ’s ASTER purchase totals about $1.9 million. That’s tiny compared to his overall wealth. But it’s not the size of the buy that matters, it’s the message behind it.
When someone like CZ makes a personal move, it sends a signal. He’s not promoting, he’s participating.
And for ASTER, that’s priceless exposure.
A Nod to the BNB Days
CZ also reminded everyone that his long-term approach hasn’t changed.
He mentioned that he’s still holding BNB, the same token he bought eight years ago. Over that time, BNB went from cents to hundreds of dollars, turning early holders into millionaires.
So, when CZ says he’s holding Aster, it’s easy to see why investors start paying attention.
The crypto market remembers what happened last time.
History Rhymes: Solana Flashback
CZ’s move brings back memories of Sam Bankman-Fried’s 2021 remarks about Solana ($SOL).
Back then, Sam publicly bet on Solana, saying he believed in its long-term potential. Years later, SOL peaked near $300, one of the biggest success stories of that cycle.
Now, with CZ showing confidence in ASTER, some are wondering if this could be another early signal.
Is ASTER his next BNB or Solana moment?
Time will tell.
BNB Chain Connections
ASTER operates closely with BNB Chain, providing liquidity and infrastructure within the ecosystem.
That connection adds another layer of intrigue.
Could CZ’s personal buy mean more support for BNB Chain tokens in general?
It’s possible.
After all, $1.9 million is a small entry compared to what CZ could deploy if he wanted to back more projects tied to Binance’s network.
And if this is the start of a pattern, we might see more of these selective, symbolic buys in the coming months.
Market Mood: Mixed But Watching
Right now, traders are split between excitement and skepticism.
Supporters see CZ’s buy as validation, a bullish sign for ASTER’s future. Critics call it “straight-up shilling,” suggesting the move is more about hype than fundamentals.
Still, both sides are watching closely.
Every tick above $1.10 puts more pressure on the shorts. Every tweet from CZ pulls more eyes toward ASTER.
For a token that only recently gained traction, that kind of attention is priceless.
As one holder shared:
“I hold a position in $Aster and I also want to see what kind of outcome Aster will have in four years from now. $BNB I’ve held since 2020, let’s see if Aster will bring some surprises.”
That perspective captures the growing sentiment among long-term believers, a quiet conviction that Aster might have more potential than people think.
No hype. Just time and patience.
Whether this is just a temporary rally or the start of a longer move, one thing is clear, CZ’s words still carry weight.
He didn’t publish a strategy or roadmap. He didn’t call for community hype. He simply bought and held.
That simplicity, paired with his track record, might be enough to turn ASTER into one of the most-watched tokens on Binance this month.
As for the shorts, they’re holding tight for now. But with ASTER trading strong above their entry levels, the clock is ticking.
CZ’s move has once again reminded the market of something simple but powerful: in crypto, sometimes belief itself is the trade.
