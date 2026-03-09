Cyberconnect And SurfAI Founder Reportedly Under Investigation In China

Fresh reports circulating in the crypto space suggest that Wei Jiequan, better known as Wilson Wei, may currently be under investigation in mainland China.
Wilson is known as the founder of the blockchain social infrastructure project CyberConnect and also the AI startup SurfAI. According to claims posted online by crypto commentator Forevergalxy, the entrepreneur was detained by authorities while he was physically present in mainland China.
The exact reason behind the alleged investigation remains unclear at this point. No official explanation has been released publicly, and neither the companies involved nor Chinese authorities have confirmed the situation.
25年12月9日，Surf宣布从@PanteraCapital @cbventures @DCGco 三家机构处融得 1500万美金。
之后，作为 $CYBER @BuildOnCyber and @SurfAI 创始人的魏杰全 @WilsonWei777 ，在当月其肉身在中国大陆东北部时，在某位大割的运作下被大陆某地叔叔逮捕。
各位猜下是哪位大割（华语圈顶流）？#cyber… https://t.co/08CBv4ondd pic.twitter.com/T6NSUx5HTx
— 币圈百科 (@forevergalxy) March 9, 2026
For now, most of the information available comes from community discussions and online posts, leaving several questions unanswered.
Founder Behind Two Growing Web3 Projects
Wilson Wei has been active in the blockchain industry for several years, primarily through his work with CyberConnect. The project focuses on building decentralized social networking infrastructure, allowing developers to create applications where users own their digital identities and social connections.
CyberConnect has gained traction among Web3 developers because of its emphasis on user-controlled data and decentralized social graphs. The project’s native token, CYBER, is part of that ecosystem.
Alongside CyberConnect, Wilson also launched SurfAI, a startup exploring the overlap between artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
SurfAI’s goal is to develop tools and platforms that make it easier to integrate AI capabilities with decentralized applications. As interest in AI-driven tools continues to grow, projects operating at that intersection have started attracting attention from investors and developers.
Because of these ventures, Wilson became known in the Web3 sector as a founder working at the crossroads of blockchain infrastructure and emerging AI technologies.
SurfAI Secured $15 Million Funding Late Last Year
Before the reports about the investigation surfaced, SurfAI had already made headlines for a different reason.
On December 9, 2025, the company announced that it had raised $15 million in funding from several major investors in the cryptocurrency industry.
The round was led by Pantera Capital, one of the earliest venture capital firms focused entirely on blockchain and digital assets.
Two other well-known investors also participated in the round: Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of the crypto exchange Coinbase, and Digital Currency Group, a major player in the digital asset investment space.
The funding announcement positioned SurfAI as a new startup attempting to build tools around AI and Web3 infrastructure, a combination that has attracted growing attention across the tech industry.
At the time, the investment was seen as a strong vote of confidence from established crypto venture firms.
Arrest Allegedly Took Place In Northeastern China
According to the claims circulating online, Wilson was arrested by local authorities in mainland China in December 2025, not long after SurfAI’s funding announcement.
The report states that he was traveling in the northeastern region of mainland China when the detention took place.
Another detail mentioned in the online claims suggests that the situation may have been influenced by a major influencer within the Chinese-speaking crypto community. The individual who shared the information hinted that the influencer involved is considered a top figure in the Chinese online ecosystem.
However, the report stopped short of identifying that person.
Because the claims remain unverified, many observers are treating them cautiously until additional information emerges.
Still, the discussion has spread rapidly through crypto communities and social media platforms.
Reasons Behind Investigation Remain Unknown
One of the biggest uncertainties surrounding the situation is the lack of clarity about why Wilson Wei might be under investigation.
China has historically taken a strict approach toward cryptocurrency activity. Over the past several years, authorities have introduced various policies limiting crypto trading, mining, and related financial activity within the country.
Because of that environment, any reports involving crypto entrepreneurs in mainland China tend to draw immediate attention.
At the same time, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the alleged investigation is directly tied to CyberConnect, SurfAI, or cryptocurrency operations.
Without official statements from the companies involved or local authorities, the details remain largely speculative.
Industry Watching Closely For More Information
For now, the broader crypto community is watching the situation carefully.
Both CyberConnect and SurfAI operate in sectors that have attracted significant interest in recent years. Decentralized social infrastructure and AI-driven Web3 tools are two areas where investors and developers are actively exploring new ideas.
If the reports are confirmed, the investigation could raise questions about leadership at both projects and how their development might continue going forward.
At the same time, the lack of verified information means many observers are waiting before drawing conclusions.
In the crypto industry, situations like this often evolve quickly once more details become public.
Until that happens, the claims surrounding Wilson Wei’s alleged detention remain part of an unfolding story that many in the blockchain community are now paying close attention to.
