CryptoPersonalities NFT Sale Raises 10 Ether for COVID-19 Relief

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the cryptocurrency community has come together in many different ways to help those in need. The recent CryptoPersonalities NFT sale raised an extra 10 Ether for this cause.
Aiding those in financial need is a great way to promote cryptocurrency.
NFTs for COVID-19 Relief
Not only does it solve someone’s problem, but it also highlights the potential of crypto assets.
Although most people tend to ignore this industry, it can make a world of difference when handled correctly.
To aid with COVID-19 relief, the CryptoPersonalities NFT sale was organized.
Albeit it only brought in just over $2,100, it is still a solid initiative regardless.
By raising 10 Ether, some financial relief can be provided to those who need it.
Funds have been distributed through Gitcoin, ensuring that multiple initiatives receive some extra funds to get into the right hands.
Of the NFT’s sold, the Ethereum genius brought in the most money.
Captain of the spaceship Ethereum, and “her hey heeeeey” all attracted some decent money as well.
Although these NFTs don’t have much value, they become somewhat collectible over time.
All in all, it is another solid effort by the cryptocurrency community to offer a helping hand in times of COVID-19.