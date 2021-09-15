Crypto Interest-Earning Account – A HODLer’s Best Friend!

Are you a crypto HODLer who is always anxiously checking the price of the coins you hold? If the volatility of crypto gets on your nerves, know that you are not alone! The fluctuations in the value of crypto like Bitcoin can be really unpredictable and even stress-inducing!
On the flip side, not holding any cryptocurrency may give you major FOMO and leave you speculating other investment options like stocks. That said, every investment option comes with its own set of pros and cons that you need to be aware of. But if we told you that you can be a HODLer and still sleep peacefully knowing that your crypto is growing?
This is where a cryptocurrency interest account comes into the picture! With a crypto interest-earning account, you can deposit your cryptocurrencies and earn interest on them too! Instead of buying crypto and selling it later to get profit, you can earn passively while holding bitcoin and other crypto assets.
It is very easy to earn interest on your cryptocurrencies, and you just have to follow these simple steps:
- Deposit your cryptocurrency in your Hodlnaut Interest Account
- Earn compound interest on your assets
- Receive weekly payouts and withdraw your funds anytime, anywhere
Let us understand more about Hodlnaut and its offerings.
What is Hodlnaut?
Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based crypto lending and borrowing platform founded in April 2019. It was founded by two Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, in line with their passion for cryptocurrencies. The company essentially helps users in earning interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing their crypto assets with Hodlnaut.
The Hodlnaut Interest Account is their main product that enables users to earn passively through hodling. The platform thus far has over 10, 000 users and currently has US$500 million assets under management. Hodlnaut is also backed by Antler, a venture capitalist firm in Singapore.
When you deposit crypto assets with Hodlnaut, you can earn up to 7.5% APY on BTC and up to 12.73% APY on stablecoins. The platform supports six currencies: BTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, USDT, and WBTC.
You can check their interest rates here.
Why Hold Your Coins with Hodlnaut?
Hodlnaut offers up to 12.73% APY on crypto, which is currently one of the highest interest rates in the market. Moreover, the platform is easy to use and has exceptional customer support, evident from its Trustpilot rating (4.8/5).
Hodlnaut has introduced various features that users greatly love. One such feature is the Preferred Interest Payout. With this feature, users can earn interest in the cryptocurrency of their choice from the six supported coins. This means that if you hold bitcoin and deposit it with Hodlnaut, you can earn interest in any of the other supported assets like ETH, DAI, WBTC, USDC, and USDT. This gives you the flexibility and freedom to choose how you earn interest!
Hodlnaut’s mission is to empower users to make the most of their cryptocurrencies, and all their offerings are in alignment with this goal. One such feature is Token Swap! With the token swap feature, users can swap between asset pairs within minutes without any double fees associated with the swap.
Hodlnaut offers very competitive rates as compared to other crypto interest-earning platforms like BlockFi or Celsius Network. Unlike other platforms, there is no minimum balance requirement or any deposit fees. The firm is certified by the Singapore Fintech Association, recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Not to mention, Hodlnaut is undergoing a license application with MAS and is striving to become the first regulated entity in the crypto borrowing and lending space in Singapore.
How Safe is Hodlnaut?
Hodlnaut takes several safety measures to ensure that your funds are safe with it. Primarily, it requires you to set up two-factor authentication before you make any withdrawal, thus helping in securing the account and curbing unauthorized withdrawals. Hodlnaut uses industry-standard encryption, and its custodian is Fireblocks, a leading digital asset custody solution that ensures the safety of assets. Moreover, it also offers an optional Nexus Mutual’s Custody Cover. With these security features in place, you can safely deposit your cryptocurrencies with Hodlnaut and grow them too.
What About the Ease of Use and Customer Service?
Hodlnaut’s web app, as well as the iOS app, are both user-friendly and secure. Hodlnaut is also planning to launch an android application in the third quarter of this year.
As stated earlier, Hodlnaut has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8, which depicts their excellent customer service. On top of it, Hodlnaut also has good reviews on Reddit and Sourceforge that highlight the swiftness of the support team.
If you face any issues while creating an account with Hodlnaut, you can always drop them an email at [email protected].
In Conclusion
A crypto interest account is indeed a hodler’s best friend as it allows you to hold the coins and gain profits simultaneously. You can finally do away with the anxiety of holding crypto as it is safely kept in a crypto interest-earning account. Moreover, platforms like Hodlnaut help you leverage the opportunity cost of holding crypto.
If you are a hodler who wants to grow their cryptocurrencies, then Hodlnaut is a perfect fit for you!