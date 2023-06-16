Crypto Coin price analysis for June: Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tradecurve

Cryptocurrency investors and traders are consistently on the lookout for projects that can provide them with significant returns in the short and long term. The crypto market recently took a dip and have left them worried about the industry’s future as a whole. In this article we will be analyzing Dogecoin, Tradecurve, and Litecoin prices.
Dogecoin Price Analysis for June
Dogecoin is one of the most well-known meme-based cryptocurrencies within the blockchain industry, and it carries a solid community, but as of recently, its value has been less than ideal.
On June 13, 2023, Dogecoin traded at $0.061862. In the last 30 days, Dogecoin saw a significant decrease in its value by 14.4%, and in the last week alone, it dropped by 7%. Moreover, the numbers show that the lowest point for Dogecoin was at $0.059254, with its highest point at $0.071619.
The Dogecoin cryptocurrency is also trading 91.55% under its all-time high reached in 2021 at $0.731578. The sentiment for the Dogecoin cryptocurrency is currently bearish, and based on an analysis conducted by experts, its value is expected to be at $0.060859 at the end of the month.
How Far Litecoin Can Climb in June
Litecoin traded at a value of $77.92 on June 13, 2023. Within the last 30 days, the cryptocurrency has been down 4.3%, and in the last week alone, it dropped by 10.1%.
The 7-day low for the cryptocurrency was $75.56, with its 7-day high at $91.04. Moreover, the cryptocurrency is trading at 81% under its all-time high, a value point of $410.26 that Litecoin reached on May 10, 2021.
With a trading volume of $411,012,914, Litecoin’s future initially seems bearish, but this might not be the case, as it is still in the green zone when seen from the 1-year perspective. By the end of the month, Litecoin is expected to trade at $83.60 based on analytical data.
Tradecurve’s Outlook for June of 2023
Aside from Dogecoin and Litecoin, we also took a look at Tradecurve. This upcoming hybrid exchange will connect derivatives and crypto investments in a single platform without KYC requirements. TCRV is the utility token used across the Tradecurve platform.
By holding TCRV, users can access discounts on trading and subscription fees and stake the token to get passive income. In this case, the funds are used to provide liquidity to the exchange. The token holders will also get access to exclusive rewards and bonuses on their trading account and can use the tokens to level up their account to various VIP statuses that come with benefits.
During its Stage 3 presale, the TCRV token trades at $0.015. At Stage 2, it traded at $0.012, indicating that a jump in the value of 25% happened recently. At Stage 4, its value will climb again, this time to $0.018, indicating that a 20% increase is on its way, especially now as 81.32% of the Stage 3 presale is completed. Analysts are bullish on the future of TCRV and think that once it gets listed on the Tier-1 exchange and on Uniswap, it will be able to climb in value by 100x.
