Countdown to Genesis Day: BlockDAG’s Presale Surges Past $430M+ as MNT Climbs 7% and HBAR Market Volatility Grows

Market activity is climbing again as attention shifts toward projects showing real momentum.
BlockDAG’s limited-time $0.0015 entry is driving excitement ahead of its much-awaited Genesis Day, signaling a major turning point in its roadmap. Meanwhile, Mantle (MNT) has surged 7% following a strong liquidity boost, and Hedera (HBAR) is experiencing renewed volatility in its stablecoin market.
These three names, BlockDAG (BDAG), Mantle, and Hedera, illustrate distinct stages of blockchain growth: one preparing for activation, one expanding liquidity depth, and one managing on-chain fluctuations. As 2025 approaches, their progress continues to define the top crypto picks shaping the market’s next cycle.
Mantle (MNT) Strengthens on Stablecoin Liquidity Growth
Mantle has rallied 7% to a new high after World Liberty Financial (WLF) deployed its $3 billion USD1 stablecoin on the network, instantly expanding on-chain liquidity and strengthening user confidence. Mantle’s stablecoin market cap has climbed to $738 million, highlighting increased capital inflows.
According to DeFiLlama, Mantle’s Daily Active Address (DAA) divergence hit 94.47%, reflecting a rise in genuine user activity. The uptrend is technically supported by an ascending channel pattern formed since early September, with each dip attracting renewed demand.
If the current strength holds, Mantle could target new highs; however, a short-term decline below $2 could lead to a correction toward $1.84 if traders lock in profits.
Hedera (HBAR) Faces Swings in Stablecoin Supply
Hedera’s network data points to sharp fluctuations in stablecoin circulation throughout 2025. Supply spiked from $42 million in January to $78 million before dropping to $35 million within days. Similar surges occurred in May, August, and October, where volumes swung between $214 million and $46 million, then $224 million and $56 million, with the latest fall from $164 million to $81 million.
USDC accounts for 99.6% of this liquidity, suggesting that only a few wallets influence the majority of flows, creating periodic instability. Despite this, Hedera maintains visibility through enterprise collaborations and growing DeFi initiatives. Analysts expect the network to stabilize once liquidity distribution broadens, which could restore its strength among utility-driven projects.
BlockDAG Unlocks TGE Code Ahead of Genesis Day
BlockDAG has entered its final and most crucial stage before Genesis Day, marking the activation of its mainnet and the beginning of exchange trading. The project’s presale has surpassed $430 million milestone, with more than 27 billion BDAG coins already distributed among 312,000+ global participants.
Batch 31, priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, stands as one of the last opportunities to join before its expected $0.05 listing price, highlighting the momentum leading up to launch.
At the heart of BlockDAG’s design is a hybrid Layer-1 framework that merges Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus with a multi-parent Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) model. This advanced combination allows the network to achieve throughput of up to 15,000 transactions per second, balancing scalability with energy efficiency and top-tier security. The system is also EVM-compatible, enabling the smooth deployment of existing Ethereum projects and expanding its developer reach.
With over 20,000 hardware miners shipped and an active base of 3.5 million X1 mobile miners, BlockDAG has built one of the most extensive decentralized mining communities in the world.
This Friday, BlockDAG is set to go LIVE on Binance for an exclusive AMA on October 24 at 3PM UTC, marking one of its biggest global appearances yet. The session will feature insider updates, new roadmap reveals, and major insights ahead of Keynote 4: The Launch Note and GENESIS DAY.
Final Overview
As Q4 2025 gathers momentum, BlockDAG, Mantle, and Hedera showcase three contrasting paths within blockchain development. BlockDAG’s $0.0015 entry continues to gain traction before Genesis Day, promising a scalable, EVM-compatible mainnet ready for deployment. Mantle advances through expanded liquidity and network growth, while Hedera seeks stability amid fluctuating capital flows.
Together, these projects demonstrate how transparent development and real-world utility define future market leaders. As Genesis Day approaches, BlockDAG’s blend of scalability, community strength, and technological readiness positions it as one of the most anticipated mainnet activations of 2025.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.