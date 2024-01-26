Could Monero (XMR) Really Work? Pushd (PUSHD) and Internet Computer (ICP) See Positive Trends

Monero (XMR)’s privacy-focused technologies are undeniably an ingenious introduction. But this powerful obscurity only attracted bad actors. Amid Monero (XMR)’s regulatory woes, Internet Computer (ICP) is recovering with positive trends. Still, Pushd’s astounding success in its ongoing presale continues to turn heads while offering a potential shift towards more secure and transparent e-commerce.
Monero (XMR)’s Privacy-Focused Innovation Under Regulatory Watch
Monero (XMR)’s powerful obscurity features have made it increasingly easy for anyone to use for illicit transactions. Little did Monero (XMR) know that this pioneering feature would end its reign. Recently, Chainalysis reported that Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) vendors are turning to Monero (XMR) to maintain anonymity. This, in addition to reports of money laundering facilitated by Monero (XMR), has made it a curse, rather than a blessing.
Monero (XMR)’s days are numbered. Its token’s liquidity has fallen to an all-time low following Binance and OKX’s decision to delist Monero (XMR). Everyone thought the recent Bitcoin ETF approval might help Monero (XMR)’s price. It continues to plummet, reaching $146.9 from the $517 ATH price.
Pushd Sets New E-commerce Standard. Rules ICO With Over 21k Signups
Leveraging the power of blockchain, Pushd is giving all these centralized e-commerce platforms a run for their money with a secure, regulatory-compliant, and fully audited marketplace.
Pushd’s focus on maximizing profitability for users makes it unique. It is a radical commission-free platform. So, sellers get to keep all their money. Additionally, a revenue-sharing program allows users to earn steady income passively.
After a record-breaking sellout in the first three presale states, Pushd is en route for another rapid sellout in stage 4, trading at just $0.075. As a result, Pushd’s demand is outstripping supply and, thus, will make an excellent investment asset this year and beyond.
Internet Computer (ICP) Resumes Bull Trend Amid Heightened Positive Outlook
For the first in months, Internet Computer (ICP) sees positive sentiment in its price. Internet Computer (ICP) has a wonderful prospect at launch. While Internet Computer (ICP)’s vision to be the computer for blockchain was commendable, its price action was more than disappointing. Its token went from $750 ATH price to $28 in less than a month post-launch.
The lack of ecosystem development kept things this way until it started seeing positive sentiments again. Recently, the network announced an incubation program with the Swiss City Lugano after collaborating with Bitfinity to build a Virtual Machine for Bitcoin. This growing traction has propelled Internet Computer (ICP) to $11.84, about a 115% year-on-year (YoY) gain.
Conclusion
Monero (XMR) faces uncertainty, but Pushd is offering a breakthrough for investors. Despite Internet Computer (ICP)’s positive trend, Pushd continues to dominate by redefining e-commerce. Fortunately, its presale is just getting started. Therefore, now is the time to be part of a bright future for the e-commerce industry.
Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.