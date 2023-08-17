Could Everlodge (ELDG) Be Bigger Than Avalanche (AVAX) And UniSwap (UNI)?

Avalanche and Everlodge are both making moves into the world of tokenization of real world assets. Uniswap is planning to release UniswapX, a new twist to the DEX which will bring better prices and allow gas-free swaps. All of these are exciting developments, but which token has the potential for better gains? Let’s find out.
Avalanche Vista is Here to Tokenize Assets, Including Real Estate
Asset tokenization on the blockchain has been touted as the next big thing by many heads of the blockchain industry. Avalanche Vista is the chain’s foray into this exciting new realm of crypto.
According to BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink, “The next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization of securities.”
Avalanche Vista is a new $50 million initiative aimed at pioneering tokenization on the Avalanche blockchain. Due to how the chain is built, Avalanche is well-equipped to create a more accessible and efficient financial system through asset tokenization.
Avalanche Vista will focus on tokenizing various asset classes like equity, credit, real estate, and commodities to accelerate the growth of tokenization and its role in on-chain finance.
The initiative seeks to support protocols that offer clear value propositions, comprehensive go-to-market strategies, and thoughtful approaches to product-market fit.
Bank of America predicts that asset tokenization could exceed $16 trillion in the next 5-15 years, highlighting Avalanche’s role in this trend.
Avalanche Labs have even launched a blog called Tokenization 101 that details all the benefits of tokenizing assets and why now is the right time.
What does UniswapX offer that is new?
Unrelated (presumably?) to Twitter’s bizarre rebranding to X, Uniswap, one of the biggest DEXes is out to change everything.
At its core, UniswapX acts as an aggregator, simplifying the complexities of routing trades. This means improved trading efficiency.
To improve security, UniswapX is addressing the issue of Miner Extractable Value (MEV) manipulation by introducing protective measures.
Looking ahead, UniswapX has ambitious plans to facilitate gas-free cross-chain swaps. This exciting feature will enable seamless trading of assets across various blockchain networks, removing the need for gas fees when moving assets between chains.
Although its great to see Uniswap bringing more innovation into the space, the continued token unlocks of UNI mean that those looking for a good investment may not find it here.
A New Way to Own Property with Everlodge
With rising house prices in countries like the US and UK, owning a home has become a far-fetched dream for many. Likewise, those wanting to invest in property for passive income or portfolio diversification are finding themselves priced out of the market.
This is where Everlodge comes in. Everlodge is a brand new project that is just entering phase one of its presale. Through the tokenization of property deeds as NFTs, multiple people can own fractions of a villa or vacation home. Everlodge will achieve this by partnering with hotel chains and luxury travel partners around the world.
This is exciting for investors looking to diversify their portfolio and follow the tokenization trend, since the global hospitality industry was worth over an astonishing $4.548 trillion in 2022.
Everlodge’s token ELDG is currently on offer at $0.01 and according to their website will have a minimum launch price of around 300% before it even hits the open market, something that Uniswap and Avalanche will find hard to beat. Experts are forecasting a 30x when it goes live.
