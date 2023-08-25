Cosmos (ATOM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dip, but VC Spectra (SPCT) Keeps Surging On

The crypto market plummeted after news of Elon Musk’s SpaceX selling $373 million BTC came out on August 18, 2023. But this only hastened the dip that began as the euphoria surrounding the July SEC vs. XRP ruling died down. Cosmos (ATOM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also experienced massive drops. Amid all the chaos, VC Spectra (SPCT), with its real-life use case, has maintained its surge. Let’s understand why that is the case.
Wormhole Integration and v11 Upgrade Fail to Stop The Cosmos (ATOM) Decline
On August 9, 2023, Cosmos (ATOM) announced that Wormhole Gateway would be joining the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol on Cosmos. The integration brought liquidity from 23 blockchains to Cosmos (ATOM) and enhanced security and interoperability. The Cosmos Hub also underwent a v11 upgrade on August 16.
These developments, however, have failed to stop the Cosmos (ATOM) price from dropping. Cosmos (ATOM) has been bearish since rallying by 12.6% after the SEC vs. XRP ruling on July 13.
Cosmos (ATOM) has dipped by 24.6% from its July 14 high of $10.14 and is trading at $7.64 on August 19. The losses have been magnified as the Harbor Protocol on Cosmos (ATOM) experienced an exploit on August 19.
Experts predict a bleak outlook for Cosmos (ATOM) even as the network works in the background to grow.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops After The Shibarium Launch Price Rally
On August 9, 2023, Shiba Inu and Bitpay announced a partnership that would allow payment of bills using SHIB. As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem evolves, Alpha Transform Holding also joined Shiba Dogge DAO Foundation on August 15. With the launch of its Layer 2 Network Shibarium, Shiba Inu (SHIB) took a new leap on August 17.
As Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained 10% between August 9 and August 15, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) announcements became a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event. Coupled with the crypto market turning bearish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dropped by 20% from the August 15 high of $0.0000105 to $0.0000084 on August 19. In addition, the Shibarium crashed for some time on August 18 due to a high user influx before coming back.
While Cosmos (ATOM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are clouded with doubts, VC Spectra (SPCT) has become the most lucrative project.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Is The Hottest Project In The Crypto Winter
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that makes investments in ICOs and blockchain projects easy and lucrative. It is built on the Bitcoin network. The profits generated by VC Spectra (SPCT) are given as a reward to its users through buybacks and quarterly dividends.
The VC Spectra native token, SPCT, adheres to the BRC-20 token standard and is deflationary with a burn mechanism. The SPCT token can be used to make trades, earn voting rights, manage assets, and pay fees on the Spectra platform.
VC Spectra (SPCT) raised $2.4 million in its private seed sale. Right now, VC Spectra is conducting the Stage 2 public presale at $0.025 per SPCT. The price of $0.025 is effective from August 17, 2023. Users investing in VC Spectra (SPCT) will now make 220% gains when all presale stages end and SPCT reaches its target of $0.08 per token.
Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:
Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login
Website: https://vcspectra.io
Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra
Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.