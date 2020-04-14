Your Immunity and Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

Cases of COVID-19 around the world are going through the roof – because of this, keeping your immune system in tip-top shape has become all the more important. The immune system does many things in order to keep the body healthy and fend of sickness. COVID-19 is especially dangerous due to the fact that it is new. This newness means that no one has been previously exposed, meaning no one is immune, and puts everyone, regardless of overall health, at risk of infection.
In most healthy individuals, there is a barrier created by the immune system to keep out foreign objects from invading the body, but many are immuno-compromised – meaning they are at a much higher risk of infection. Common symptoms of being compromised are fever, chronic fatigue, digestive issues, slow healing wounds, recurrent infections, and more. Many are compromised – over 23 million Americans suffer from an autoimmune disorder. Those suffering from other ailments, such as cancer, AIDS, diabetes, radiation therapy, and more.
Staying healthy and keeping your immune system functioning properly, while it can be difficult, is still possible. Staying up to date on vaccines, while there is no COVID-19 vaccine yet, can keep thousands out of hospitals around the country – the flu alone was estimated to cause over 800,000 hospitalizations per year. This can help reduce stress from already overcrowded hospitals. Exercise can also be utilized to boost your immune system – exercise can lower the stress hormone, cortisol. Too much exercise can lower the immune system’s functionality so it remains paramount to keep things in moderation – around 30-60 minutes of daily exercise. Diet can also impact your immune system’s well-being – by eating nutrient rich foods such as vegetables, nuts, berries, and leafy greens.
Learn more about boosting your immune system in the infographic below: