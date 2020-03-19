Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Fortnite Is the Only Connection Some Kids Have to the Outside World

Fortnite is one of the most popular games for kids that currently go to school. Kids and adults of all ages play Fortnite and use it as a way to stay in contact with each other. Amid the coronavirus concerns, many kids are self isolating at home without much outside social interaction. During times like these, it’s important to stay social through through whichever ways you can to keep your sanity.
Fortnite has been criticized quite a bit in the media as being extremely addictive and a waste of time for kids. Parents always express concern that their children are wasting their time playing video games instead of being productive.
It seems that many parents’ sentiment is changing during these stressful times where most families are bunkering down and practicing social distancing. Because kids still want to socialize, parents are changing their view of video games like Fortnite which still allow their children to stay in contact with their friends without ever leaving the house.
When my child gave up Fortnite last year, I was thrilled. He picked it back up a month ago…I was less than thrilled. It is now his only connection to other kids. Today I am thankful for Fortnite.#QuarentineLife #onlychild pic.twitter.com/OQ3gzxvI18
While many kids still have online school, video games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone are the perfect way to keep your child entertained and social while staying at home.
Moreover, if kids are able to speak and play with their friends, it keeps them calm and keeps unnecessary worries about a global pandemic out of their minds.
So if you are a parent with a child who loves video games, let him enjoy his favorite game because it will keep him in a positive state of mind, and in return will allow yourself as a parent to relax!