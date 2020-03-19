Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Fortnite Is the Only Connection Some Kids Have to the Outside World

Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Fortnite Is the Only Connection Some Kids Have to the Outside World

About The Author

Mark is a 24 year old cryptocurrency entrepreneur. He was introduced to Bitcoin in 2013 and has been involved with it ever since. He used to mine bitcoins and altcoins but now focuses on blogging and educating others about digital currencies.