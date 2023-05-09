Connecting the Dots: Presale HedgeUp (HDUP) Becomes King of the DeFi Platform Ahead of RenQ (RENQ). What Does This Mean for Traditional Trading?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects are all about leveraging blockchain technology to create opportunities for people to make money. To this end, RenQ Finance (RENQ) had been attracting all the praise and attention until HedgeUp (HDUP) came along.
HedgeUp (HDUP) is now the most exciting platform among upcoming DeFi projects. Read on to find out how this will define trading and investing in DeFi.
RenQ (RENQ) unified platform vs HedgeUp (HDUP) alternative investment
Much of DeFi involves trading cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner. This happens in decentralized exchanges (DEXs), platforms that are not owned and/or controlled centrally and require no registration or know-your-customer (KYC) procedures.
However, traders don’t quite have as smooth an experience on decentralized exchanges as on centralized exchanges (CEXs). For one, most DEXs suffer from liquidity problems, which often make trades more expensive.
There is also a lack of interoperability, which keeps DEXs isolated within their blockchain ecosystem. This makes it impossible to trade tokens from other blockchains.
RenQ Finance (RENQ) is on a mission to solve these problems. The project’s goal is to create a unified DeFi platform that will have unlimited liquidity by combining the liquidity from multiple DEXs. The platform will also connect all isolated blockchains in order to allow for cross-chain asset transfer.
That way, RenQ (RENQ) hopes to make things easier for traders in DeFi. It wants them to enjoy the level of convenience found in CEXs without having to sacrifice decentralization and anonymity.
HedgeUp (HDUP) on the other hand, wants to solve an entirely different problem. The team behind the project says that their goal is to provide an avenue for investors to diversify their portfolios away from volatile crypto assets. To do this, they are building a platform where users can trade alternative asset classes like gold, diamond, artwork, and more.
So while RenQ (RENQ) stays within the traditional DeFi boundaries of trading in cryptocurrencies, HedgeUp goes beyond them by venturing into the alternative assets market. The platform will create NFTs backed by these products and make them available in its marketplace. Investors can then trade these NFTs for profit.
HedgeUp (HDUP)’s proposition has made it the most exciting project, dethroning RenQ (RENQ) in the process.
What does this mean for traditional trading?
HedgeUp (HDUP)’s NFT marketplace will provide a new way to trade in DeFi. Instead of just trading cryptocurrencies, which tend to be volatile, DeFi participants can invest in alternative assets.
This does not mean the end of traditional trading. What HedgeUp (HDUP) is doing is providing a new way for investors to diversify their portfolios.
In the past, diversifying your portfolio meant investing in different types of crypto coins and tokens. But with HedgeUp (HDUP) it now means investing in a different class of assets altogether.
HedgeUp (HDUP) is running a presale for its internal currency, HDUP. When the platform launches, HDUP holders will enjoy many exclusive benefits. HDUP’s value is also expected to skyrocket in value due to HedgeUp’s status as a promising project.
Interested investors are encouraged to buy the presale now, while its value is low. The token is currently going for $0.020.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.