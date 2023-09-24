Conflux and Gala Games Turn Bearish, Investors Attracted By Kangamoon Presale

The recent price drops recorded by Conflux and Gala Games have forced investors to seek other crypto projects with bullish potential. According to reports, Conflux and Gala Games holders are now buying Kangamoon, a new play-to-earn gaming token.
Summary:
- Conflux price has increased by 10.78% in the past week.
- Gala Games drops 70% from its 2023 peak.
- Kangamoon is transforming the P2E gaming ecosystem.
Analyst Bullish On Conflux (CFX) Despite Drop From 2023 High
Conflux (CFX) is a Layer-1 blockchain network, offering large bandwidth and versatility for decentralized apps (dApps). Users can use CFX crypto for staking and covering network fees.
Meanwhile, Conflux stands out as a top-performing cryptocurrency in 2023. Its price soared from $0.023 to $0.48, a 1986% increase in just four months. Nevertheless, in September, the price of Conflux has dropped to $0.126973.
However, the CFX crypto is now bullish, gaining 10.78% over a week in September. Analysts anticipate another surge in Conflux’s price as the Conflux network gains more adoption. Besides, Conflux price prediction shows the project could benefit from Hong Kong’s reconnection with cryptocurrency.
Gala Games (GALA) Drops 70% From 2023 All-Time High
The Gala network is a decentralized gaming platform that operates on the Ethereum Blockchain. Within the network, there are different games for all kinds of gamers. Additionally, users can purchase, sell, or trade digital assets, including NFTs.
Furthermore, the platform has various single-player and multiplayer games such as Mirandus, Echoes, and Spider Tank. This means users can enjoy playing games while also earning passive income. Sadly, in 2023, the GALA gaming token lost a lot of value.
It is down by 70% from its peak in late January 2023 when it reached $0.062. This drop is likely because the overall market for cryptocurrencies is not doing well right now. Nevertheless, analysts have forecasted a price surge for the Gala crypto to $0.0240 by December.
Kangamoon (KANG) Brings a New Model To P2E Gaming
Given the poor market conditions, Conflux and Gala Games holders are buying Kangamoon tokens. Kangamoon (KANG) is making waves in the blockchain gaming world, drawing the attention of both investors and Play-to-Earn (P2E) gamers. What sets Kangamoon apart is its innovative new model.
The platform blends an active P2E gaming ecosystem with meme coin elements. Kangamoon has a boxing P2E game where players step into the shoes of a boxing kangaroo. Competing in various tournaments, players can win digital assets and collectibles as rewards for each victory.
Players within the Kangaverse can cash in on their in-game collectibles by selling them on Kangamoon’s marketplace. Excitingly, there is no sell or buy tax, giving players 100% maximum earnings.
Kangamoon’s unique fusion of real-world P2E gaming and meme coin elements has made it a standout choice for meme coin enthusiasts and investors. Currently, KANG tokens are trading at just $0.005 each in the first stage of its presale.
