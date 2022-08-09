Colorcinch Review 2022 – Top-Rated Photo Editor and Cartoonizer

There are dozens of photo editors, each offering unique features and tools. While some focus on providing a wide range of features such as photo manipulation, color editing, and various editing tools, others zero in on a trending niche style option. Today we look at Colorcinch – formerly Cartoonize – an online photo editor specializing in “cartoonizing” any photo. The cartoon-style design is popular among various news publications, with one example being Cointelegraph, one of the most popular cryptocurrency news sources. Let’s take a closer look at Colorcinch and review its photo editing features and tools.
Getting Started With Colorcinch
To get started, you don’t need to create an account. You can utilize essential services requiring no registration and provide access to numerous basic effects and features. Suppose you want to take advantage of premium effects, features, graphics, and icons, along with higher resolution export options. In that case, you can opt-in for their Plus account, costing $8.99 a month or $59.88 if billed annually.
Note: Before going over the features and checking out the platform, we wanted to thank Peter Babiy from Colorcinch for providing us with a premium account to take for a spin to write this review.
Cartoonizing Images
Once you’re ready to transform your image of choice to a cartoon version, click the Get Started button on the top right, which will take you to the upload page:
Since we’re a cryptocurrency news publication, we will upload a standard Ethereum featured image we would use in one of our articles.
Once the image is uploaded, it should look like this:
Standard photo editing options like Crop, Resize, Rotate, and enhance options like Exposure, Color, Vibrance, Tint, Details, and more are available.
However, Colorcinch is best utilized for its AI cartoonizing effects. Click the Effects button on the left-hand panel and select Cartoonizer.
You will notice several Cartoonizing options with names like CA008, CA005, CA007, CA004, CA031, CA006, CA011, and more. Each variation offers a slightly different cartoonizing option, with some providing a heavier effect than others.
We’re going to apply the very first Cartoonizing effect, CA008. It should take a few seconds for the cartoonization to apply, and you should see a preview of your new, cartoonized image in the window:
Using the slider on the effect, you can also adjust how heavy of a cartoonizing option you’d like to utilize for your image.
Once you’re happy with the result, click Apply to save your changes.
You can also stack your effects, and if you navigate to the Digital Art section, you can incorporate additional options to your cartoonized image. Adding the DI013 effect will provide a range of colors for your image, making it stand out more:
You can also head over to overlays to add additional textures and particles to your image.
Adding the Floating Dust effect adds texture to the image, making it more exciting and dynamic:
Additional excellent effects and overlays like Frames, Text, and Masks can add to your image. The effects are high quality, and you won’t be disappointed if you’re looking for a quick way to spice up your image, whether for a social media post or a professional news website.
Saving the Image
Once you’re done editing your image, click the Save button on the top menu. There are three options to save your graphics. You can either save them as a JPG, PNG or PDF file on your computer, share them to Google drive or save them as a project on Colorcinch to return to later.
In our case, we will save it as a high-quality PNG file on our computer:
Here’s the final result:
What a difference!
Final Thoughts
If you’re an avid reader of The Merkle and you notice an awesome cartoonized image, chances are it was made with Colorcinch. If you want to step up your image game, we recommend checking out Colorcinch and giving their cartoonizing effects a chance!
The best part is that you don’t need the premium account if you’re looking for basic cartoonizing effects.
