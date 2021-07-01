Cleanliness: the Future of Nursing Homes

Whether you or your loved one needs a nursing home, one of the first places that you’re going to plan out your due diligence is online. You’ll likely Google a nursing home facility, and one of the most important things you’ll check out are the ratings given on such areas such as Google My Business and Yelp. On Yelp the 3rd most mentioned topic after staff attitude and responsiveness is…cleanliness.
This shouldn’t be a surprise as a nursing home should feel like home and as it is a center taking care of our most vulnerable population, cleanliness is a must. As restrictions are easing, the pandemic has highlighted our awareness of cleanliness and has made cleaning in nursing homes a more important concern than before. Sanitation of surfaces is a serious matter.
It’s safe to say that the pandemic has changed we think about nursing homes. We need to be sure that senior care facilities are properly cleaned. Check out the infographic on the cleanliness of nursing homes below: