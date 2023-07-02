Chiliz (CHZ) Under Bearish Pressure, Tradecurve (TCRV) Gears Up For Another 40% Surge

Chiliz, one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies in the sports and entertainment industry, has been undergoing bearish pressure and has pushed investors to diversify their holdings.
However, while this cryptocurrency is in a downtrend, another project is at an upwards momentum, known as Tradecurve. TCRV is expected to experience another surge of 40% in the upcoming week due to its momentum.
Chiliz (CHZ) Is Undergoing Bearish Pressure
Chiliz underwent numerous updates; where on June 26, 2023, they migrated multiple Fan Tokens from the Chiliz Legacy Chain to Chiliz Chain.
The migration was split into three steps, from the deployment of the Fan Token smart contracts on the new chain to the migration within the Socios app to the Chiliz Chain and then the opening of withdrawals and deposits of the fan tokens on the new network.
As of June 29, 2023, Chiliz trades at $0.074772. During the past week, Chiliz saw its low point at $0.071824, with its high point of value at $0.082950. Within the last month, Chiliz fell in value by 25.8%, indicating that it is undergoing pressure in a bearish direction and worrying investors.
Tradecurve (TCRV) To Surge in Value by An Additional 40%
While Chiliz has been struggling, Tradecurve, an emerging player in the online trading ecosystem undergoing its presale run, has begun drawing a lot of investors towards its direction, leading to an increase in its value. From its starting value to the current Stage 4 presale, the total increase for the TCRV token is 80%.
In addition, the key factor that has pushed Tradecurve forward is its privacy-focused approach, as it eliminates all sign-up KYC checks and ensures an entirely private trading platform.
Other features that make the platform beginner friendly include the dedicated Metaverse and Trading Academy, which teaches newbies everything they need to know even prior to making their first trade.
The platform is also accessible, as there is no requirement for FIAT currencies, as anyone can use their crypto as collateral in order to make trades in crypto or derivatives.
The supported markets on top of Tradecurve include indices, forex, commodities, options, ETFs, bonds, and US and European equity CFDs. There’s also Proof of Reserves (PoR), for increased transparency and negative balance protection.
With its current price of $0.018 (already up 80%), the TCRV cryptocurrency has sold rapidly, where the team raised $2.8 million and onboarded 12,500 users already.
This growth can be attributed to its hybrid approach, where it combines the best elements of CEXs and DEXs.
At the next stage, it will increase by 40%, and by the end of year, it can spike by 100x. As a result, many analysts see this as a potential blue-chip token, and investors will want to buy TCRV before the surge in value.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.