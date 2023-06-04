ChatGPT Thinks Tradecurve, Shiba Inu and Ethereum are best picks to diversify with

ChatGPT saw an increased level of appeal from investors and trades who are trying to predict the future of the markets. While ChatGPT itself is not a 100% reliable indicator of the future price movements, it does make predictions based on a lot of historical data, and this can help experienced traders get in-depth information about how certain cryptos have performed, so they can make their own solid predictions based on that data.
Today, we will ask ChatGPT about Tradecurve, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum to see how far it thinks these top cryptocurrencies can climb in value.
ChatGPT’s Opinion on Shiba Inu
ChatGPT can go over data to describe a specific outcome in a human-readable language that can bring value to blockchain enthusiasts and can give them an indication as to what technologies they need to look out for and what projects can become leaders. When asked about the future of Shiba Inu, the algorithm responded that the overall price is heavily correlated with the crypto market, and if the market experiences a bull run, Shiba Inu is likely to follow. It also claimed that the adoption of Shiba Inu by businesses and the development of its ecosystem play a major role in its price movements. As a result, ChatGPT believes that Shiba Inu can reach $1 in the upcoming years but did not give a specific date. The current pros behind Shiba Inu include its low price, large community, and potential for growth.
As of June 2, 2023, Shiba Inu trades at $0.00000847. In the last 30 days, the crypto has been down by 14.3%; however, in the last 24 hours, its value has remained stable. With a weekly low point of $0.00000835 and a high point of $0.00000889, it is clear that SHIB’s future can go in either direction, and ChatGPT thinks this direction is upward.
What ChatGPT Predicted for Ethereum
When asked about Ethereum, ChatGPT responded that it is scalable, has high security, and solid interoperability, which are strong aspects of the project that can lead to its value increase. However, Ethereum still needs to improve by reducing gas fees, its environmental impact, and user-friendliness, according to the bot. Ethereum did make the switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), mitigating one of those issues. However, ChatGPT did not give a definitive price point for the future of the coin.
Ethereum trades at $1,878.96 as of June 2, 2023. In the last two weeks, the crypto is up by 2.9%, and in the last 24 hours alone, it is up by 0.9%. With this in mind, Ethereum might go over the $2K price barrier by the end of the year, based on ChatGPT’s responses.
Why Tradecurve Can Spike in Value by 100x According to ChatGPT
Going over Tradecurve, ChatGPT noted how the project stands out with its automated trading and its own implementation of AI in the form of trading bots that can optimize a trader’s portfolio and its performance, alongside the addition of a dedicated Trading Academy teaching new traders the basics. Tradecuve will also feature high leverage, negative balance protection, and Proof of Reserves (PoR) and aims to onboard 100,000 new users in the first three months of operations.
Users on the platform can trade US and European equity CFDs, Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Options, ETFs, and Bonds without the need to complete a KYC procedure, as they can just deposit crypto and use it as collateral, making it a truly decentralized platform. During Stage 3 of the presale, TCRV trades at $0.015. In the last week, it jumped by 25% in value, and analysts predict that it can climb by 100x at launch.
