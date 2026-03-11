Changpeng Zhao’s Net Worth Jumps To $110 Billion As Binance Rebound Pushes Crypto Mogul Higher On Global Rich List

The personal fortune of Changpeng Zhao, widely known in the crypto industry as CZ, has climbed sharply over the past year, putting him among the richest individuals on the planet.
According to new estimates from Forbes, Zhao’s net worth is now around $110 billion, placing him 17th on the global list of billionaires. That number represents a massive increase of about $47 billion compared to last year, a jump largely tied to the recovery of the cryptocurrency market and the strong comeback of Binance.
The shift is remarkable considering where Zhao stood not too long ago. Roughly a year and a half ago, the Binance founder was dealing with legal issues and had just completed a short prison sentence following a settlement with U.S. regulators. Today, he finds himself sitting above several long-established technology figures in global wealth rankings, including Bill Gates.
A year and a half ago, Changpeng Zhao was just getting out of jail. Now, crypto’s richest mogul has ridden a rebound in Binance’s valuation—and friends in high places—to his highest net worth ever.
Here's where CZ ranks on the #ForbesBillionaires list: https://t.co/DjuKM8ftj3… pic.twitter.com/VwslVIyUUK
— Forbes (@Forbes) March 10, 2026
The speed of the turnaround has surprised many observers in the crypto industry and again shows how quickly fortunes can rise or fall in the digital asset world.
Binance Valuation Plays A Huge Role
Much of Zhao’s wealth is closely tied to the value of Binance, the exchange he founded and built into the largest crypto trading platform in the world.
Market estimates currently place Binance’s valuation at around $100 billion, and Zhao is believed to own about 90% of the company. Because of that large stake, changes in the company’s valuation can quickly translate into large changes in his personal fortune.
As the broader crypto market recovered over the past year, trading activity on major exchanges picked up again. Binance appears to have benefited significantly from that increase in activity.
Reports suggest the exchange generated roughly $16–17 billion in revenue between 2024 and 2025, numbers that put it among the most profitable companies operating in the crypto sector. For a platform that started less than a decade ago, those figures are enormous.
The rebound in Binance’s valuation is therefore the biggest factor behind Zhao’s rising net worth.
From Legal Troubles To A Financial Comeback
The latest numbers also highlight how dramatically Zhao’s situation has changed within a relatively short period of time.
In 2023, Binance faced intense regulatory scrutiny from authorities in the United States. As part of a legal settlement tied to compliance issues, Zhao stepped down from his role as CEO of Binance and later served four months in prison.
At the time, many wondered what the long-term impact would be on both Zhao and the exchange he built.
However, Binance continued operating globally even after the leadership change. The company adjusted its compliance structure and kept expanding its services across several markets.
Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market itself started recovering, which helped restore confidence in the exchange’s business model. As trading volumes increased again, Binance’s position in the industry remained largely intact.
The result has been a financial comeback that few people predicted so quickly.
Binance Still Dominates Crypto Trading
Despite the rise of several competing platforms, Binance remains the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading activity.
Industry estimates suggest that the exchange processed more than $30 trillion in annual trading volume, an enormous figure that reflects just how central Binance has become to the digital asset ecosystem.
The platform is also believed to control around 38% of the global crypto trading market, a level of dominance that few other financial platforms enjoy in their respective industries.
Part of that success comes from the wide range of services the exchange provides. Binance offers spot trading, derivatives markets, staking opportunities, and a variety of blockchain-related tools used by developers and investors alike.
Because so much of the crypto market flows through Binance, the company’s performance tends to reflect the overall health of the digital asset industry.
Crypto Market Recovery Boosts Industry Leaders
Zhao’s growing fortune also reflects a broader shift happening across the cryptocurrency sector.
After a period of uncertainty that included exchange collapses, regulatory crackdowns, and declining prices, the market has slowly regained momentum. Major cryptocurrencies have recovered some of their value, and investor interest has returned in many parts of the industry.
As a result, companies that operate key infrastructure, exchanges, blockchain platforms, and crypto financial services, have seen their valuations climb again.
For Zhao, whose wealth is heavily tied to Binance equity, this market recovery has translated directly into personal financial gains.
Few founders have as much ownership in their companies as Zhao does, which means any rise in Binance’s valuation has an outsized effect on his net worth.
What The Future May Hold For CZ And Binance
Even though Zhao stepped down as Binance’s CEO, he still remains closely associated with the exchange and continues to be one of the most influential figures in the crypto industry.
The company itself continues expanding its operations while adapting to changing regulatory environments around the world. Governments are gradually introducing clearer rules for digital asset businesses, and how Binance navigates those rules could shape its long-term growth.
At the same time, the broader crypto market continues evolving, with new technologies, applications, and financial products emerging every year.
For now, however, Zhao’s story stands as one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the tech and finance world. Within a short period, he moved from dealing with legal challenges and stepping away from the top role at Binance to once again being counted among the wealthiest individuals alive.
With an estimated $110 billion net worth, Changpeng Zhao has firmly re-entered the upper ranks of global billionaires. His rise also highlights something many people in the crypto space have long argued, when the digital asset market grows, it can create enormous fortunes in a surprisingly short time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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