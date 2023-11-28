ChainLink Unveils Staking V0.2 Inorder To Expand Participation 

In an effort to make its native staking mechanism, Chainlink Staking, more inclusive, the decentralized oracle network Chainlink has launched the latest version, Staking v0.2. Of course, this upgrade opens up staking opportunities to a broader audience of LINK token holders by introducing a 45 million LINK token pool, approximately 8% of the current circulating supply.
The announcement highlights that existing stakers in v0.1 can smoothly transition to v0.2 during the nine-day Priority Migration phase, commencing on November 28.
Notably, eligible LINK token holders have the opportunity to stake up to 15,000 LINK within a four-day window before general access opens on December 7 at 12 PM ET. Subsequently, on December 11 at 12 PM ET, staking will be open to anyone, allowing them to stake up to $15,000 LINK, provided the pool is not already at capacity.
During the Early Access phase, existing v0.1 stakers have a nine-day window to migrate their staked LINK and earned rewards to the new 45 million LINK v0.2 pool, ensuring they have priority access.
Following this development, $LINK, currently trading at $14.65, has shown signs of a bullish resurgence.
This strategic move by Chainlink aims to enhance the inclusivity of its staking platform, providing more LINK token holders with the opportunity to participate in the network’s staking activities.
Finally, As the crypto community eagerly anticipates the benefits of this upgrade, Chainlink continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the decentralized finance landscape.
