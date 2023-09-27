Chainlink (LINK) vs. Solana (SOL): Everlodge (ELDG) Emerges as the Ultimate High-Reward Alternative

Chainlink (LINK) and Solana (SOL) are two of the most popular blockchain projects, but their prices have been struggling lately. Everlodge, on the other hand, is a new project that is quickly gaining popularity. The platform is a way to invest in vacation homes.
Chainlink (LINK) Partners with Pop Social to Boost Web3 Adoption
Chainlink (LINK) announced a partnership with Pop Social, a Web3 social media platform. This partnership with Chainlink aims to boost Web3 adoption by making it easier for people to use blockchain technology.
Through the partnership, Pop Social will be able to leverage Chainlink’s services to create secure, and sophisticated decentralized apps. This will make it easier for people to use Pop Social, and other Web3 applications without having to worry about the technical complexities of blockchain technology.
Additionally, the partnership will also give Pop Social access to Chainlink’s dynamic community of developers and users. However, the current price of Chainlink is $6.73 per LINK. Chainlink is 87.27% below the all-time high of $52.88. Furthermore, the price of Chainlink (LINK) declined by 0.55% in the last 24 hours.
Solana (SOL) Mobile Partners with OKX
Solana (SOL) Mobile has partnered with OKX to bring the OKX crypto exchange app to the Solana Saga phone’s dApp store. This will be one of the first exchange apps available on the Solana Saga, and will give users access to OKX’s industry-leading Web3 products.
The partnership between OKX and Solana Mobile is a significant step forward for the adoption of Web3. It will make it easier for people to access, and use Web3 products and services, and will help to promote the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.
Despite this partnership, the price of Solana has declined by 1.96% in the last 24 hours. The current price of Solana is $19.62 per SOL. Solana is 92.46% below its all-time high of $260.06.
Everlodge (ELDG): The Smart Way to Own Vacation Homes
Imagine a world where you can own a slice of paradise, without the hassle of dealing with mortgages, maintenance, and hidden fees. That’s the promise of Everlodge, a new platform that is revolutionizing the way people invest in second homes.
With ELDG, you will be able to fractionally invest in vacation rentals in your favorite holiday destinations, for as little as $100. Thus, you can own a piece of a luxury villa in Bali, a cozy cabin in the mountains, or a beachfront condo in Miami, without having to break the bank.
Moreover, 700 million people stayed in vacation rentals in 2022. This shows that vacation rentals are becoming more popular. ELDG makes it easy for people to invest in this growing industry.
The platform is also a great way to generate passive income. Once you own a fraction of a vacation rental, you will earn a share of the profits from bookings. Thus, you can sit back and relax, while your investment pays for itself.
Moreover, as an Everlodge member, you get exclusive benefits like discounts on stays at any property listed on the platform, and free nights based on how many tokens you have.
You can also join a private club with other members, and invest in new properties as they are added to the platform. Tokens are now available for purchase at a low price of $0.018.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.