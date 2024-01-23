Chainlink (LINK) & Uniswap (UNI) are predicted to be overtaken by Kelexo (KLXO) in 2024

Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) were among the best performers of the 2020/2021 Bitcoin halving/bull run cycle. But fast forward four years later, and both big-cap coins have underperformed. Other altcoins have since outperformed Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI), and bagholders are getting antsy at the mediocre price action both tokens have generated. According to market analysts, these big-cap coins are on the verge of being outperformed by high-potential projects like Kelexo (KLXO), which appears to be the top presale investment opportunity thus far.
Poor Chainlink (LINK) Price Performances a Cause for Concern?
The viability of Chainlink (LINK) as a crypto investment has recently been called into question after a side-by-side comparison between Chainlink (LINK) and Solana (SOL) revealed that as of January 12, 2021, Chainlink (LINK) traded at $15.44. Fast forward to January 12, 2024, and Chainlink (LINK) traded even lower at $14.03. Solana (SOL), in the same time frame, rose from $3.62 to $90.45. Chainlink (LINK) hasn’t just managed to be worth less than 3 years ago, but dwindling volumes indicate it’s not even close to being as actively traded as it was in 2021.
Uniswap (UNI) Bears Dominate 2024
Uniswap (UNI) is a big-cap exchange-based cryptocurrency that peaked with the 2021 bull run. However, Uniswap (UNI) hasn’t performed up to par over the past 12 months, recording a -13% loss on the year. Uniswap (UNI) traded at $6.10 as of this writing, seemingly unable to break past resistance at $7 after last breaching it towards the end of December 2023. Understandably, frustrated Uniswap (UNI) holders who took losses throughout the year are looking elsewhere for any semblance of profit.
Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Inspires Investment from Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) Holders
Long-suffering Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) holders are fast piling into what market observers believe could be among the top-gaining investment opportunities of the year in Kelexo (KLXO). Kelexo (KLXO) has launched stage 1 of its presale amid widespread fanfare, as its vision of creating an all-encompassing decentralized lending marketplace has drawn comparisons to lending protocols like AAVE (AAVE)—with the caveat that Kelexo (KLXO) could post greater gains in 2024.
Kelexo (KLXO) offers a symbiotic relationship with lenders and borrowers alike. For instance, lenders could harness their crypto holdings to provision loans for individuals who need credit to attain their financial needs. Meanwhile, borrowers could freely shop for loans with the most favorable terms without the KYC and the credit checks required by traditional lending platforms. Kelexo (KLXO) removes the barriers for lenders and borrowers, giving them free rein to administer their financial affairs using the platform—all through the power of smart contracts.
Prospective investors can avail of Kelexo (KLXO) tokens at a sizable discount of $0.022 during stage 1 of its presale phase. Early Kelexo (KLXO) holders will be at an enviable position once Kelexo (KLXO) launches and lists, as they stand to generate what market analysts believe could be up to a 50x gain in 2024.
