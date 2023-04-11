Chainlink (LINK) and Tron (TRX) could surge, but analysts favor Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Chainlink is on the way to becoming the industry standard, while Tron is exploring zkEVM integration to enhance privacy, security, and scalability. Orbeon Protocol has hit expert predictions with over 6000% gains and is now listed on Uniswap. In this article, we explore what’s happening in the market.
Chainlink introduces BUILD
Chainlink’s Cross-Chain-approach and Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) will unlock the huge potential for tokenized real-world assets, with Chainlink Labs providing a cross-chain solution that upholds Chainlink’s high standards for security and reliability.
Chainlink is positioned to become the industry standard for key web3 services amid growing demand for trust and on-chain proof. This unlocks new milestones for the decentralized industry, and Chainlink continues to trigger development all over the globe.
Chainlink introduced the BUILD program, designed to strengthen the Chainlink Network by identifying promising early-stage projects in the ecosystem. The latest project to join BUILD is Steadefi, which aims to provide risk-adjusted strategies accessible to the mass market. Chainlink shows strong potential in DeFi security and can help to reduce the risk of security breaches. Automated price feeds and complex financial instruments are made possible by cross-chain interoperability and offer immense incentives for DeFi protocols. The Chainlink ecosystem is steadily growing, with more than 1,700 projects building across various industries.
Tron and BitTorrent’s zkEVM integration
The zkEVM integration will enhance Tron’s privacy, security, and scalability by integrating zero-knowledge proof technology. Zero-knowledge proof is becoming a crucial integration across blockchains, with rising privacy concerns and security as a key factor for blockchain ecosystems and Justin Sun is ensuring that Tron is leading the race.
As a smart contract platform, the Tron network supports dApps and now explores ways to integrate the ZK Ethereum Virtual Machine (ZKEVM) into its ecosystem. Tron’s use of ZKEVM offers a secure smart contract environment with zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure the privacy of transaction data.
In other developments, Tron launches the Dominica Metaverse Bound Token with Huobi to lay the foundation for a truly mass adoptable metaverse. The Dominica Metaverse Bound Token (DMBT) has been launched as part of the Dominica Metaverse Digital Citizen (DMDC) program and is authorized by the government of the Caribbean Island nation, providing a digital ID that gives individuals ‘citizenship’ of the Dominica Metaverse. Noteworthy, DMBTs are non-transferable and present a unique type of soulbound token. With that, demand for Tron is set to increase, and multiple use cases are on the horizon for TRX.
Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN on its way to the moon?
Orbeon Protocol brings a new approach to the market, and the market speaks. With over 6000% increase from the initial price, Orbeon Protocol delivers on its promises and is now available for trade on Uniswap. Orbeon Protocol aims to decentralize the fundraising industry by automating the investment process and offering unique investment opportunities to retail investors.
Orbeon Protcol’s unique approach uses NFTaaS to fractionalize equity of startups to fund their projects. This makes the investment broad accessible and offers a one-stop bridge to Web3.
Built on the Ethereum blockchain to provide a seamless user experience and a secure environment, Orbeon Protocol features a launchpad, an easy-to-use wallet, and the Orbeon Protocol swap. The ORBN token can generate passive income by staking and gives holders governance rights. To ensure investors’ funds, a “Fill-or-Kill” function is implemented in the smart contract to return funds if the raise amount is not met in time.
ORBN is trading on Uniswap for $0.24399 at the time of writing and this proves experts predictions of over 6000% gains from the initial presale price of $0.004. This gain reflects the potential and is just the start of Orbeon Protocol as an industry leader.
