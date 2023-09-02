Chainlink (LINK) and Hedera (HBAR) Whales Have Found a New Main Attraction – Everlodge (ELDG), but Why?

Lately, Chainlink (LINK) and Hedera (HBAR) whales have been diverting their gaze toward a new crypto player – Everlodge (ELDG). This unexpected shift in focus prompts traders to explore the factors that have made these established players keenly interested in Everlodge. This article delves into the details and uncovers the driving forces behind this intriguing phenomenon.
Chainlink (LINK): Experiences Price Fluctuations
Chainlink (LINK) has long held its position as a stalwart in cryptocurrency, boasting impressive market capitalization. In fact, Chainlink is renowned for its decentralized oracle network, bridging the gap between real-world data and blockchain smart contracts.
However, the Chainlink crypto and the whole crypto market have experienced a severe decline over the previous several weeks. For example, after soaring to $8.36 in late July, the Chainlink price has been on a downward trajectory ever since.
While Chainlink is strong on the partnership front, with its most recent one being with the MapleStory Universe, many holders are not confident about its long-term growth potential. As experts forecast that the Chainlink price could sit between $8.14 and $9.12 by December 2023, many whales are looking at other projects with more room for growth.
Hedera (HBAR): Smashes Another Milestone, but Is It Too Late?
Similarly, Hedera (HBAR) has been a major player in the crypto market for a long time. Individuals have gravitated towards it thanks to its unique consensus mechanism that promises scalability, security, and low transaction fees.
In recent Hedera news, it has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 19B transactions on its network. Therefore solidifying its position as a robust and active blockchain ecosystem. However, despite this impressive feat, some notable crypto whales have begun to explore alternative projects that offer more significant potential for growth.
From a value perspective, the Hedera coin has underperformed in 2023, with its peak reaching $0.09 in February 2023. Also, prominent analysts predict that the Hedera price may reach $0.065 by the end of 2023. Due to all these reasons, many whales are now out.
Everlodge (ELDG): A Disruptive Force
Enter Everlodge (ELDG), a blockchain-powered solution addressing long-standing challenges and shaking up the real estate market. By creating a unique property marketplace that deals in property-backed NFTs, Everlodge could become a market disruptor. As a result, Everlodge has caught the attention of not just retail investors but also whales.
Luxurious properties like villas, vacation homes, and more will be digitized and minted into NFTs by Everlodge. Afterward, Everldoge fractionalizes these NFTs. Thus opening the door for even small-scale investors to purchase them partially for prices as low as $100. Additionally, as the property value rises, so will the NFT appreciation.
Furthermore, individuals can utilize their digital assets as collateral to secure short to medium-term loans. With this feature, Everlodge offers a seamless avenue for property owners to unlock liquidity without selling their assets.
In sum, the interest of Chainlink and Hedera whales in Everlodge can be attributed to their pursuit of diversification. One ELDG token costs just $0.012 as it is in Stage 1 of its presale. But, with real-world ties to the hospitality industry (valued at $4.5T), its long-term growth is outstanding. In fact, some experts foresee a $0.035 price before its presale ends.
