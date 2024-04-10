Chainlink and Shiba Inu whales are aping into Algotech (ALGT)

- Whales from Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are reportedly joining the presale of Algotech (ALGT), diversifying their portfolios in the volatile market.
- Algotech offers innovative solutions in DeFi algorithmic trading, attracting investors seeking both diversification and technological advancement.
- ALGT’s presale has seen success, raising over $3.5 million in two stages, with sustained momentum and growing investor confidence.
Crypto whales play a very significant role in the advancement of cryptocurrency projects. In recent news, reports allege that whales traditionally associated with projects like Chainlink and Shiba Inu are making an appearance in the ongoing presale of a fast-rising DeFi project: Algotech. This shift in investor focus shines the spotlight on Algotech and begs the question of what it is about and why it is appealing.
Beyond Chainlink and Shiba Inu: Diversification in a volatile market
The crypto market has experienced incredible development, yet it is by nature unstable. LINK and SHIB have both experienced significant price fluctuations. This volatility forces experienced investors to diversify their holdings in order to minimize risk and maximize possible rewards.
Chainlink has been a DeFi favorite for a long time, leading the way in decentralized oracle networks, or DONs. But there are obstacles to its domination. Layer-2 solutions and centralized oracles have lower costs and might be more widely used, putting Chainlink’s market share at risk.
With a passionate fanbase, Shiba Inu is a meme coin that has grown impressively. However, utility growth is what will determine its long-term viability. Projects with more to offer than just a devoted following may attract investors looking for innovation.
Algotech (ALGT): Paving the way for DeFi computerized trading?
Algotech answers two major questions. The first is that Algotech serves as an answer to investors looking for a better project to invest in for diversification purposes and a potential return on investment. The second is that Algotech answers the technological requirement for a platform that can transport crypto traders into the next phase of trading and investment, using innovation and automation.
Algotech aims to open up the world of cryptocurrency trading to the possibilities of algorithmic trading often used by large financial institutions in the traditional foreign exchange market. This accessibility to superior sophisticated trading tools through the blockchain can now give an average trader a level playing field to unlock profitable levels they only imagined.
Algotech’s technology blends artificial intelligence and machine learning with other cutting-edge technologies. It is built with the high intensity of the cryptocurrency market in focus, having high-frequency trading capacity and a robust infrastructure that can execute a large volume of trades without lagging.
ALGT presale success
ALGT has sold out two successful presale stages, crossing $3.5 million at the second. Priced at $0.08, Algotech is in its third presale stage trade, with over $200,000 generated in a matter of days alongside the previous ALGT presale.
For a project with an ambitious idea yet to be proven, ALGT has pushed beyond expectations and is still sustaining the momentum for growth. ALGT has gone on to double the initial funds it generated in its private seed-raising round of $1.1 million in early February 2024 – showing its growing investor confidence.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.