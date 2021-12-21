CEEK VR Price Up 37%, Biggest Metaverse Coin Gainer Today

Metaverse coins continue to dominate cryptocurrency markets. CEEK VR’s price is up over 37% today, making it the biggest Metaverse coin gainer today. Let’s look at CEEK and see why its price is rising so much today.
What Is CEEK VR?
The CEEK VR platform is looking to become the future of music streaming and publishing. It includes a patented VR headset currently available at major retailers like Best Buy and Target. In addition, CEEK VR features artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and much more.
CEEK is the native ERC-20 token to the CEEK VR platform. CEEK provides many ways to earn tokens, including creating custom coins for artists and labels, creating various digital merchandise, sharing links on social media, and curating content for approval. In addition, CEEK VR will feature CEEK CITY, a VR stage for live performances.
Why Is CEEK VR Price Rising?
We reported on CEEK VR last month when the currency experienced a 20% price gain after making it to the Ellen Show.
Guess who's on @TheEllenShow show 🤯 #Ceekers we made it to the biggest show of the season 🚀🚀🚀 Check out Ellen showcasing CEEK #4DHeadphones #CEEKVR #Metaverse and #CEEKVRHeadset#CEEK #4dHeadphones #12DaysOfGiveaways #VRHeadset pic.twitter.com/cVQcUnJ2M1
— Ceek (@CEEK) November 23, 2021
As one of the most mainstream promotions in crypto history, it comes as no surprise that the CEEK price increased over 20% due to Ellen’s promotion.
IOn recent news, CEEK 4D Headphones appeared in a MoneyGram ad.
CEEK #4DHeadphones appear in @MoneyGram ad featuring international music star @sarkodie We build the best for the best 🏆🏆💪 #CEEK #360Headphones #Metaverse
👉🏽 Get yours at https://t.co/MMxcdjmMqG pic.twitter.com/MnhgorV8kY
— Ceek (@CEEK) December 16, 2021
MoneyGram is one of the most popular apps to transfer money for those that don’t want to rely on a bank account. CEEK’s product placement in such a mainstream ad is sure to bring attention to the project.
In addition, on December 14th, CEEK announced that their gift cards will be available to purchase at Target and can be used for in-app purchases on their App.
Closing Thoughts
Overall the CEEK VR team is doing a great job with their ad campaign, creating partnerships with some of the most mainstream brands in the world.
With a market cap of $388 million, CEEK can be considered quite an undervalued project. As the team develops their Metaverse and prepares for their land sale in CEEKCity, there’s no doubt in my mind that CEEK VR can easily surpass its all-time high of $1.14 that it reached on November 28th.
At the time of writing, CEEK is trading at $0.52, up 21% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $388 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $39 million. CEEK has a total supply of 1 billion, with a circulating supply of 744 million.
You can purchase CEEK on MEXC, PancakeSwap, Bancor Network, ProBitGlobal, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay up to date with the latest cryptocurrency news!