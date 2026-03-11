CBI Arrests Darwin Labs CTO In $790M GainBitcoin Crypto Fraud Case

India’s premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has arrested Ayush Varshney, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Darwin Labs, over his alleged role in one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency fraud cases.
Authorities intercepted Varshney at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while he was attempting to leave India. Investigators said the arrest was carried out after a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him as part of an ongoing probe into the massive GainBitcoin investment scam.
The case revolves around the controversial GainBitcoin platform, which allegedly defrauded thousands of investors across India and abroad by promising unusually high returns on Bitcoin investments.
Authorities confirmed that Varshney was taken into custody for questioning as investigators continue to piece together the technical and operational framework behind the scheme.
#CBI arrests co-founder and CTO of Darwin Labs Private Limited in connection with the GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud case. pic.twitter.com/fmvj1qk1YX
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 11, 2026
The arrest marks another major step in the years-long investigation into the GainBitcoin fraud, a case that has already drawn widespread attention from financial regulators and law enforcement agencies.
Allegations Of Building The Scheme’s Technical Infrastructure
Investigators claim that Darwin Labs played a central role in building the technological backbone of the GainBitcoin operation.
According to the CBI, Varshney and his team allegedly developed several of the systems that enabled the platform to operate at scale. These reportedly included the investor interface used to onboard participants, as well as internal tools used to manage transactions and mining operations.
Authorities say Darwin Labs was responsible for creating the GBMiners mining pool, a platform that was promoted as part of the investment structure used to generate returns for participants.
In addition to the mining infrastructure, investigators allege that the company helped design and maintain cryptocurrency payment wallets used within the system. These wallets were reportedly tied to the movement of funds between the platform and investors.
While the full extent of Darwin Labs’ involvement is still under investigation, officials believe the company’s technology was crucial to the functioning of the entire scheme.
The agency is now reviewing digital records, transaction trails, and platform infrastructure in an effort to determine how the system operated and where the funds ultimately went.
The $790 Million GainBitcoin Scheme
The GainBitcoin case itself has been one of the most high-profile cryptocurrency fraud investigations in India.
Authorities estimate that the scheme may have involved around $790 million (approximately ₹6,606 crore) in investor funds.
The operation was reportedly run through a Singapore-registered company known as Variabletech Pte. Ltd.. Through this structure, promoters allegedly marketed an investment opportunity that promised unusually high returns tied to Bitcoin mining operations.
According to investigators, the platform attracted roughly 8,000 investors who believed they were participating in a legitimate cryptocurrency investment program.
Participants were told that their funds would be used to generate profits through Bitcoin mining and other crypto-related activities.
However, authorities now allege that the operation functioned as a classic Ponzi-style investment scheme, where funds from new participants were used to pay earlier investors.
Promise Of 10% Monthly Returns Drew Thousands Of Investors
One of the most attractive elements of the GainBitcoin program was the promise of extremely high returns.
Promoters reportedly claimed that investors could earn 10% monthly returns in Bitcoin, a figure that far exceeded typical market performance.
Such promises proved highly appealing, particularly during periods when interest in cryptocurrency was rapidly expanding. Many individuals who were unfamiliar with the technical details of digital assets saw the opportunity as a way to participate in the growing crypto economy.
Investigators now believe those returns were unsustainable from the start.
Instead of generating profits through legitimate mining operations, authorities say the scheme allegedly diverted large portions of investor funds into other assets, including the project’s own native token known as MCAP.
By moving funds into internal tokens, the operators of the scheme were allegedly able to maintain the appearance of activity within the platform while diverting real value elsewhere.
This strategy, investigators claim, allowed the operation to continue for some time before authorities began receiving complaints from investors who were unable to withdraw their funds.
Authorities Expand Probe Into Technology Providers
With Varshney now in custody, investigators are widening their probe to examine the role of technology providers connected to the scheme.
Law enforcement officials are particularly interested in understanding how the underlying infrastructure was designed and whether the systems were intentionally structured to conceal financial flows.
The involvement of Darwin Labs has drawn attention because of the company’s role in developing blockchain-related products and technical platforms.
Authorities believe that examining the technical infrastructure behind GainBitcoin could reveal critical information about how funds moved through the system and how the operation was able to reach thousands of investors.
Investigators are also analyzing digital wallet activity and server records to track the path of investor funds.
The CBI has indicated that additional individuals may be questioned as the investigation continues.
Ongoing Investigation And Broader Impact On Crypto Regulation
The arrest of Ayush Varshney highlights the broader challenges regulators face when dealing with cryptocurrency-related investment schemes.
While blockchain technology itself provides transparency through public ledgers, fraudulent platforms can still exploit investors by presenting misleading investment opportunities or using complex token structures.
Cases like GainBitcoin have pushed regulators in several countries, including India, to adopt a more cautious approach toward cryptocurrency investment platforms.
Authorities have increasingly emphasized the importance of compliance, transparency, and investor protection within the digital asset industry.
For thousands of individuals affected by the GainBitcoin scheme, the investigation remains an important step toward understanding how the fraud occurred and whether any funds can be recovered.
Meanwhile, the CBI continues to examine financial records, blockchain transactions, and corporate structures linked to the case.
As the investigation progresses, officials say further developments could emerge regarding the individuals and organizations involved in the scheme.
For now, the arrest of Darwin Labs’ co-founder represents a significant milestone in a case that has already become one of India’s most prominent cryptocurrency fraud investigations.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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