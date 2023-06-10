Cardano Price Prediction 2025, Tradecurve Price To Reach $1

Among the numerous blockchain platforms in the crypto industry, only a handful like Cardano and Tradecurve can boast of becoming major contenders aiming to revolutionize the industry with their unique technology. As the Cardano ecosystem continues to evolve, investors and analysts eagerly anticipate Cardano’s price trajectory in the coming years.
Additionally, Tradecurve’s TCRV, another intriguing token, has garnered attention from retail and whale investors due to its huge potential. The token’s price has soared by 50% recently. However, analysts believe the token’s price could hit $1 soon.
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
Cardano, a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer-1 blockchain, is currently experiencing a challenging week as its price has taken a significant hit for three consecutive days. This comes amid recent legal actions initiated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against prominent crypto exchanges, Coinbase and Binance.
Moreover, Cardano is on the verge of being delisted from the Robinhood trading platform. Bloomberg reports that Robinhood has expressed its intention to remove tokens that are listed in the SEC lawsuit.
Despite this, long-term price predictions remain bullish about Cardano, especially now its DeFi ecosystem is growing at a very fast rate. At the start of 2023, the total value locked (TVL) in the Cardano ecosystem was $48.9 million but is now $167.82 million. Experts believe at this rate, Cardano could challenge the Ethereum ecosystem soon. This will also influence the price of Cardano, and the coin could trade as high as $1.267 by the end of 2025.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.34è1285, a decline of 3.30% in the past 24 hours and 9.20% over the past 7 days. The price decline has seen Cardano (ADA) fall to a crucial support level at $0.330.
The last time the price of Cardano hit this level and experienced an MA cross on the daily time frame, Cardano traded an ascending trendline channel to hit a high of $0.463. But first, bulls will need to stabilize the price of Cardano at this level before looking to trade higher.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Price To Reach $1
While Cardano has been battling with bearish sentiment for over three consecutive days, Tradecurve has sold almost 40% of its utility token, TCRV in Stage 3 of its token presale. This shows high demand for the token among investors and crypto enthusiasts. This huge demand has caused TCRV’s price to increase from $0.01 to $0.015.
Moreover, the crypto exchange market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 28% by 2023. Tradecurve, a new hybrid trading exchange, has the potential to record immense patronage and increased trading volume which could push its token price to $1.
Additionally, Tradecurve will enable users to trade various assets using cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, commodities, and CFDs on just a single account. Compared to centralized exchanges like Coinbase and Crypto.com, Tradecurve has lower transaction fees and does not require users to complete KYC registration.
These features make it more appealing to beginners and seasoned traders. The TCRV token is now available for purchase for $0.015, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors to amass the tokens ahead of the price rally.
Visit the links to get more information about Tradecurve and the TCRV token:
Click Here To Buy TCRV Presale Tokens
Join Our Community on Telegram
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.