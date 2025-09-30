BWT Alpine F1® x BlockDAG Deal: Presale Accelerates to $415M!

BWT Alpine Formula 1® Partnership & $0.0013 Price Propels BlockDAG Among Top Crypto Gainers List
There are moments in time when opportunity aligns with legacy, and when technology fuses with performance to shape the future. The recent multi-year global sponsorship deal between BlockDAG (BDAG) and the BWT Alpine F1® Team is not just a branding exercise; it’s a defining collaboration.
BlockDAG, a growing force in crypto infrastructure, has secured its name not only on BWT Alpine F1® team’s race cars but also in the global consciousness of millions of Formula 1® fans.
With its presale closing soon and the coins priced at $0.0013, buyers have a rare opportunity to be part of something greater than gains; they can invest in history itself.
From the Track to Blockchain: A Story of Acceleration
BWT Alpine F1®’s racing legacy stretches across decades of motorsport dominance, precision engineering, and championship-level performance. BlockDAG, meanwhile, brings its own momentum, not through hype, but through numbers that speak louder than any slogan.
With over $415 million raised, 312,000+ holders, and over 26.5 billion coins sold, the presale success is undeniable. And the coins are available at $0.0013 in batch 30; a strategic opportunity for those looking to enter at a fraction of the future value.
This partnership isn’t symbolic; it’s rooted in performance. Just as BWT Alpine F1®’s team engineers obsess over every tenth of a second, BlockDAG’s architects have built an ecosystem capable of scaling globally.
The collaboration will bring the BDAG logo to BWT Alpine F1® team cars, virtual racing assets, fan platforms, and even the RISE+ app, extending the blockchain’s presence beyond screens and into the grandstands. At a time when crypto projects compete for relevance, BlockDAG is aligning itself with speed, discipline, and global prestige.
A Global Movement: Community, Utility & Real-World Impact
BlockDAG’s rise is not isolated. It’s community-fueled, with over 325,000 online members in 130+ countries and more than 3 million users mining daily on the X1 app. This is not a passive audience; it’s an engaged ecosystem.
While other coins chase after short-term spikes, BlockDAG builds lasting foundations, backed by real infrastructure. Over 20k physical miners (X10, X30, and X100) are being shipped, with production scaling to 2,000 per week. These are not abstract promises. These are machines in homes, offices, and garages, powering a network with visible, tangible impact.
This kind of engagement is what places BlockDAG among the top crypto gainers, not just in value, but in trust, visibility, and daily use. The X1 app’s wide adoption proves that people aren’t just investing; they’re participating. Whether you’re a miner in Tokyo, a holder in São Paulo, or a racing fan in Melbourne, BlockDAG has created a unifying experience. It’s not about speculation; it’s about shared belief in where this technology can go and who it includes along the way.
The Final Lap Before the Flag Drops
As the countdown to the Singapore BDAG Deployment Event with Coinstore begins, the urgency couldn’t be clearer. Until Oct 1, the presale price is locked at $0.0013, while early buyers have seen an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1.
This isn’t marketing fluff. It’s the hard reality of what early adopters have already gained. But perhaps more importantly, this closing window represents the last chance to enter before the broader market shift begins.
Once the deployment hits and the listing goes live, the economics will evolve. The tiered miner ecosystem, the brand placement on BWT Alpine F1® team cars, and the integration into F1®’s global broadcast audience all amplify BDAG.
Buyers aren’t just buying a coin; they’re becoming part of a roadmap that reaches into sports arenas, hardware, mobile apps, and mainstream media. Few crypto assets have managed to achieve this breadth of real-world presence. And even fewer have done it with the emotional charge of uniting technology with legacy motorsport.
This Isn’t Just a Presale; It’s a Legacy in Motion
BWT Alpine F1® team and BlockDAG are not chasing a moment; they’re building a milestone. From the racetracks of Monaco to the mining rigs in living rooms, this partnership is writing a story that spans technology, community, and culture. Buyers who join now aren’t just seeking financial upside; they’re choosing to be written into a chapter of crypto history.
The presale price of $0.0013 is not just a number; it’s a symbol of early belief, of timing, and of trust in a long-term vision. Among the top crypto gainers of tomorrow, BlockDAG is already carving its place today. The checkered flag is near. The price is locked. The moment is now.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.