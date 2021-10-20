Building the Factory of the Future

While you might be paying attention to Bitcoin and the latest iPhone, factories around the world are quietly powering so much of the world around you.
Factories make up 54% of the global energy consumption as well as 20% of emissions. With some proper rethinking of manufacturing, production, and distribution, 45% of the global emissions could be reduced. There’s lots of work to be done to modernize factories to help make a better world of tomorrow.
While it is going to take a great amount of technology, process, and artificial intelligence to make things happen, it is clearly worth the effort in the end. Learn more about what it will take to build the factory of the future in the following visual deep dive below: