BSC and Binance’s Strategic Shift: The Emergence of Four.meme as the Top Meme Launch Platform

Binance’s increased focus on meme coins is intensifying its competition with other leading networks. The latest figures indicate that the Binance Smart Chain has now moved ahead of Solana in terms of transaction volume.
That is a pretty big deal. Solana’s fast, cheap transactions made it a prime destination for decentralized finance applications and for NFT creators and collectors. By moving ahead of Solana, the BSC is signaling that it, too, is a destination for DeFi apps and NFT activity—while also inviting more meme makers to join in on the fun.
BSC’s Rise and Binance’s Focus on Meme Tokens
In the last week, impressive gains have been made by BSC, which has moved past Solana in transaction volume over both the past 24 hours and the past seven days. This move signals a demand shift toward not just more dApps but also the kinds of dApps that have the potential to onboard many more users into this space. Along with this demand has come a rise in network fees, which are now higher than those being paid to Ethereum.
Backing this fast growth is Binance’s sharpened focus on BSC, with the exchange adding 10 new BSC network tokens in the first quarter of 2025. Now, these 10 tokens account for around 19.23% of the entire BSC network. But here’s where it gets really interesting! A whopping 60% of Binance’s recent spot and futures token listings are meme-based coins, with three separate memecoins among them. And this, folks, is why we’re circling this meme madness as part of the BSC growth story. Binance has a strong preference for listing meme tokens on the BSC network. And this is very likely to pay off as meme coins keep dominating attention in the crypto market.
One of the most important developments is the launch of $TST, a memecoin that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) highlighted in early February. The debut of $TST on Binance is what many are now calling the start of the “BSC Meme Wars.” This token has received lots of coverage, not just for what it is but also for who has been backing it. CZ himself has actively interacted with the token’s public donation address—something he has publicly stated is a signal of his personal endorsement of $TST’s potential.
When considered alongside CZ’s not-so-clear comment, “Use AI Agent to do something interesting,” it’s easy to see why people are starting to think the next big wealth creation story coming from Binance could be the Four.meme platform. After all, it’s one of the few developments in the world of crypto that combines opportunity with a truly cryptic aspect.
The Rise of Four.meme: BSC’s Hottest Launch Platform
Even though most of the attention in the meme coin space seems to be on Solana-based platforms like Pump.fun, BSC is making real progress, mostly thanks to Four.meme. Recent data from DeFiLama and Dune Analytics show that Four.meme has seen quite the uptick in its user base and that growth has carried through to BSC’s user base as well. Of course, this is a clear sign that the meme coins BSC is now home to are doing their job.
Over the last week, Four.meme produced more than $811,000 in fee income, making up 40.55% of what we’re projecting to be around $2 million in total annual revenue. That puts Four.meme in a strong second place behind only Pump.fun when it comes to generating network fees. More importantly, the number of users has been growing. As of February 13 (which is now a week ago), Four.meme had 110,649 active addresses on the platform, with daily active addresses peaking at 22,075 on the day that Dan Zhao, co-founder of Binance, announced that the dog’s name was $Broccoli.
The success of the platform is not merely in the number of users it draws but also in how many tokens it has generated. Four.meme has been the site of 57,216 tokens currently existing in the crypto space, with a whopping 15% of those birthed on February 13 alone. The platform is not short of users but is also not short of developers, either; 29,669 creators have been counted in the process of making meme tokens. One token in particular, $Broccoli, has had a staggering 5,092 creators working on it.
Despite these strong figures, Four.meme must still labor to achieve parity with the popularity of Solana’s platforms like Pump.fun. But while the Solana meme community is apparently peaking, BSC, backed by Binance, is taking the lead. And Four.meme’s in a strong position to take the lion’s share of whatever community wealth gets generated on BSC.
Challenges and Future Prospects
Although Four.meme is rapidly growing and has positioned itself for success with strong backing from Binance, it still has an uphill climb ahead of it. This is primarily due to the platform’s most significant current challenge—a “lack of wealth effect.” Even though $TST has risen to become the largest memecoin on Four.meme, it still has a market cap of less than $100 million. Unlike the wealth effect on Solana-based platforms such as Pump.fun, which have multi-hundred-million-dollar market caps, this effect is effectively nonexistent on Four.meme.
To become the premier platform for creating meme tokens on BSC, Four.meme must produce something that gives the appearance of generating “wealth,” meaning that it attracts more users and capital to the platform. To do that, it will probably need to roll out some larger, more prominent meme tokens that can drive rapid turnover, not to mention some more speculators.
With the rising popularity of meme coins, Four.meme’s future will more than likely be tied to its ability to cultivate a viral token, much like how Solana achieved rapid growth in the meme space. These moves underneath the hood of the Four.meme platform suggest they’re gunning for a top spot in the meme coin marketplace. It’s too soon to crown them anything number one, but it’s also too soon to knock them as a serious contender when it feels like they, and Binance, are on the way to being the “Binance Smart Chain of meme coins.”
As the meme wars on BSC intensify, Four.meme is set to take center stage, backed by Binance and strategically deploying CZ’s influence to drive its future growth. Whether it can actually bridge this gap and create the kind of wealth effect that secures its position as the top meme launch platform on BSC is a question whose answer will become clear over the next couple of months.
