Breaking News: The Bitgert Frenzy – What’s Behind the Sudden Surge in Demand for This Cryptocurrency?

Bitgert’s price has more than doubled in the last 30 days. This was the highest price growth in the crypto market in a month.
Just a month back, Bitgert was trading at $0.0000001398. Now, it is at over $0.0000003423.
This growth has kept everyone wondering.
What is the reason behind this growth?
This staggering growth is because of its efforts in:
- Burning its coins
- Activating its community engagement
- Expansion in new exchanges and markets
Let’s understand this better.
How is burning coins helping Bitgert?
Cryptocurrencies like Bitgert’s main momentum comes from its own demand and supply. So, if they burn coins, that is, send them to an inaccessible account, then their supply reduces. So, the lower the supply, the higher the price.
Recently, in Jan 2024, Bitgert announced that they entered into a smart contract to burn 12% of its total supply. To date, it has already burnt over 60% of its total coins. That is, over 613 trillion coins out of its total supply of 1 quadrillion coins have already been burnt.
That’s how Bitgert uses simple ergonomics to keep up with the growth and control its momentum in the market.
How big is Bitgert’s community?
At the time of writing this article, it has a community of over 86.2k members on its Discord channel and 612.13k followers on Twitter (X).
This community is extremely active and is well rewarded by Bitgert’s quick technology updates and solutions. The project, in itself, has the reputation of staying ahead of its game by providing the best possible technological solutions to its community.
In its recent whitepaper, Bitgert’s community was particularly happy about the compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), as it makes it easier for developers from the Ethereum community to adapt and migrate. Other important tools include:
- DeFi protocol Knit Finance,
- Miidas NFT Marketplace for non-fungible tokens,
- and the SPYNX Labs decentralized exchange.
Bitgert’s tryst of expansion
In recent months, Bitgert has seen major expansion projects. The most notable one included entering the European market. With the new untouched market in its arsenal, it has the potential to grow 50 times its current price.
Other than that, a few days back, it also got listed on the Binance Futures next. Listing on such untouched markets and exchanges has improved Bitgert’s potential price to increase exponentially.
However, cryptocurrencies are known to be extremely volatile. Please be careful when you invest, and take a calculated risk.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.