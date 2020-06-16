Breaking News: New Analysis to Show Continued COVID-19-Related Clean Energy Job Losses; Grimmer Outlook for Economic Recovery Seen

Report to Reveal Flaws in Recent Bureau of Labor Statistics Report
Focus Is National and on States Hit Hardest: CA, FL, GA, IL, MA, MI, NY, NC, OH, PA, TX, and WA
Release Coincides with Congressional Economic Stimulus Hearings
WASHINGTON, DC – As Congress begins debate on economic stimulus for the energy industry, the latest monthly analysis of unemployment filings will show that the biggest part of America’s energy industry — the clean energy sector — is still suffering badly. The new report’s May clean-energy jobs findings contradict those of a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report, experts will explain.
The latest monthly analysis prepared for E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs), E4TheFuture and the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) will be released during a live, phone-based press call Monday, June 15th at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. Experts will also outline the prospects for clean energy jobs over the next few months and what Congress and the states need to do immediately to protect the millions of American jobs in wind, solar, energy efficiency, clean vehicles, and other key sectors. Speakers will also discuss the launch of a six-figure ad campaign highlighting the key role that the nation’s 3.2 million clean energy workers can play in America’s overall economic recovery.
Last month, E2, E4TheFuture, ACORE, and BW Research Partnership released data showing nearly 600,000 clean energy jobs were lost to the coronavirus pandemic economic downturn through April. The new analysis for May will provide updated unemployment data by key sectors and also by counties, cities and states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.