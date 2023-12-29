BONK Regains Momentum; Celestia (TIA) Integrated by a New L2 – Pullix (PLX) Emerges as Top Choice Among Traders

While bearish pressure set in the previous day, Bonk (BONK) has regained momentum. Another piece of exciting news is the integration of Celestia (TIA) by Kinto, a layer 2 that focuses on providing safe access to financial services. Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX), an up-and-coming cryptocurrency, has emerged as a top choice among traders.
This post will cover Bonk’s bounceback and the growth of Celestia’s ecosystem. Further, it will explain the rising interest in Pullix, including why it is the best cryptocurrency investment. Let’s get started.
Pullix (PLX): A New Trader Favorite
Pullix (PLX) stands out among the new ICOs for its innovative approach and upside potential. Therefore, traders flocking into the presale comes as no surprise. Currently, the project has raised a staggering $1 million in just a short time since its fundraising exercise started.
You might be wondering what makes it stand out. Pullix aims to solve pain points in the DeFi landscape and trading world by providing a hybrid infrastructure model. It will stand at the intersection between centralized and decentralized exchanges. This will offer the best of both worlds to traders and solve several problems.
Some of the critical issues it aims to address include low liquidity, high costs, and limited assets. Hence, it seeks to provide a unified platform for all trading requirements. This will make it easier for traders to access liquidity and trade global assets at cheaper fees.
The presale is in its third stage, and a token costs just $0.044. According to experts, the price will increase by 70x after launch, which makes it the best cryptocurrency investment.
Bonk (BONK): An Impressive Bounce Back
Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based memecoin that burst into popularity in the final quarter of 2023. It is at the heart of the current market buzz, with many traders riding its bullish wave.
After a slight dip in its price, it has regained momentum. Paper hands are regretting selling early, and late shorts have been liquidated. Aiming for a new peak, the Bonk coin is one of the best cryptos to invest in.
At the time of writing, Bonk price is $0.00001928. If you wish to position yourself for substantial gains, Bonk crypto is a compelling option.
Celestia (TIA): Growing Ecosystem
Celestia (TIA) is the first modular blockchain that allows the deployment of chains with minimal overhead. Through its novel approach, Celestia is unlocking new possibilities for developers and builders. This makes it fundamentally strong and a good crypto to buy.
While it launched in the last quarter of the year, its ecosystem has been growing at a rapid pace. In the latest Celestia news, Kinto, an Arbitrum layer-2 with a focus on providing safe access to financial services, announced its integration with Celestia. This integration is aimed at providing better performance, lower fees, and more possibilities for users.
The Celestia price today, at the time of writing, is $12.4. It is currently struggling with bearish pressure, down by 5% in the past 24 hours. With an upswing imminent, it is one of the altcoins to watch in the coming days.
Conclusion
Bonk’s bounce back has been creating a buzz in the crypto scene, with traders jumping back on its bullish wave. Meanwhile, Celestia was recently integrated by Kinto, suggesting its critical role in the blockchain space. Additionally, Pullix, an emerging cryptocurrency, has become a favorite among traders, aiming for a 70x increase after launch.
