$BNB Takes the Lead In New Addresses Across Popular Blockchains

Following a significant surge in recent weeks, investors are optimistic about the continued bullish momentum of Binance Coin (BNB).
Reports from coin98 analytics indicate that the BNB chain stands out, boasting the highest number of total addresses created among popular blockchains, reaching 413 million with an impressive growth rate of 74%.
Polygon’s native cryptocurrency, MATIC, has also experienced a notable breakout above $1 during the current upward movement in prices. Notably, with a market valuation of $9.61 billion and a price of $1.006, MATIC has seen a 2% increase at the time of this report.
Total unique addresses on popular blockchain platforms in 2023:
– #BNBChain leads in total addresses: 413M
– #Polygon leads in new addresses created: +185.9M
– #Optimism leads in growth rate: 3,683% pic.twitter.com/LZ1Y0n1hHT
Polygon Leads Way In Terms Of New Addresses While OP Records Massive Growth Percentage
In terms of new addresses created in 2023, Polygon leads the way, adding an additional 185.9 million addresses to its network.
Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum network to enhance transaction capacity and smart contract capabilities, has exhibited exceptional growth with a staggering growth rate of 3,683%.
Finally, investors and enthusiasts closely monitor these statistics as they offer insights into the dynamics and popularity of different blockchain networks. To conclude, the dominance of BNB and the growth exhibited by MATIC and Optimism underscore the diverse and evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
