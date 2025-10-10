BNB Meme Season Ignites as Four.meme Outpaces Solana’s Pump.fun

BNB Chain’s meme coin ecosystem is entering full-blown madness. On Wednesday, Four.meme, the Binance-based meme creation platform, posted record-breaking numbers, marking a major shift in on-chain capital flows.
According to on-chain data, Four.meme’s daily revenue hit 2.6x Solana’s Pump.fun, signaling that Binance’s meme ecosystem is not only heating up but might be overtaking its long-standing rival.
BNB just realized $5.58M in daily fees, the second highest the network has had in the past 3 years. Meanwhile, daily $BNB trading volume has surged to $9.7B, the most since April 2021 ($10.4B).
Four.meme’s Explosion in Numbers
It’s been a wild 24 hours for Four.meme. The platform recorded 48,000 new meme tokens created in a single day, the highest figure since launch. Daily revenue topped $1.48 million, marking a major milestone for the BNB Chain community.
This surge in creation activity underscores a new phase in Binance’s on-chain culture, one that blends speculation, creativity, and accessibility.
In just weeks, Four.meme has gone from niche experiment to BNB Chain’s leading revenue generator, challenging Solana’s once-dominant Pump.fun for the top spot in meme liquidity and attention.
The activity spike shows one thing clearly: meme season on BNB is here.
Meme Rush: Binance Wallet’s Big Move
Adding fuel to the fire, Binance Wallet recently rolled out its newest feature, Meme Rush, a tool designed to make meme token discovery and trading easier for everyday users.
The launch comes at a perfect time. With meme creation platforms like Four.meme already drawing record traffic, Binance’s integration adds direct exposure for new tokens, helping creators and traders tap into a wider retail base.
Expect even stronger momentum ahead. Meme Rush effectively turns the Binance Wallet into a gateway for on-chain culture, simplifying how users explore and engage with trending tokens.
CMC Signals: Tracking the Madness
The rapid growth of the BNB meme ecosystem has also made data tools like CMC Signals more important than ever.
With thousands of new tokens launching daily, traders are turning to CoinMarketCap’s analytics to spot early gems, track wallet flows, and monitor token dispersion in real time.
CMC Signals now offers a detailed snapshot of the BNB Chain’s meme activity, from market sentiment to trading depth. It’s becoming the go-to dashboard for identifying which meme tokens are gaining traction and which wallets are driving the trends.
In a space where speed equals profit, CMC’s data edge is proving invaluable.
BNB Network Metrics Surge
BNB Chain’s core metrics tell the same story of explosive momentum.
In the past 24 hours alone, BNB realized $5.58 million in daily network fees, its second-highest figure in three years. That’s a clear signal that activity on-chain is booming across both meme and DeFi sectors.
At the same time, daily BNB trading volume has soared to $9.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data, the highest since April 2021, when volume peaked at $10.4 billion during the bull cycle frenzy.
The spike in volume shows renewed liquidity flowing into Binance’s ecosystem, particularly as meme traders rotate capital from other chains into BNB.
The BNB Stablecoin Factor
Another major under-the-radar driver: BNB’s stablecoin supply.
There are now $14 billion worth of stablecoins circulating on the BNB network, the most in its history, and more than double what it had at the start of 2025.
This growing liquidity base gives traders deep reserves to move fast across new meme markets, enabling higher volumes and larger price swings.
Stablecoin expansion also signals rising confidence from both retail and institutional players who view BNB Chain as a liquid, reliable environment for on-chain speculation.
Meme Capital Rotation
What’s happening now on BNB looks strikingly similar to what happened on Solana earlier this year, but faster.
Throughout 2024, Solana dominated meme culture through platforms like Pump.fun, which minted thousands of viral tokens and turned casual traders into overnight millionaires.
Now, capital rotation is in full swing, as creators and traders migrate to BNB Chain in search of new opportunities.
Four.meme’s surge in revenue and creation volume shows that BNB isn’t just catching up, it’s potentially leading the next meme wave.
With Binance’s global infrastructure, liquidity depth, and retail presence, the BNB meme ecosystem has what Solana once had, plus a distribution advantage.
Four.meme’s Ecosystem Flywheel
Four.meme’s growth has also created a feedback loop across the BNB ecosystem.
Every new token created drives on-chain transactions, pushing up network fees and BNB burn rates. Higher BNB activity incre
ases visibility, which draws in even more users and liquidity providers.
It’s a classic flywheel effect, and it’s spinning faster each day.
For traders, this means a growing number of early-stage meme opportunities, paired with a liquid environment for quick entries and exits.
For BNB, it means stronger fundamentals backed by organic, user-driven demand.
A New Era for BNB
BNB’s meme resurgence highlights a broader shift happening across crypto: the culturalization of blockchains.
Memes aren’t just speculative tokens anymore; they’re cultural assets that capture attention and community energy. And BNB Chain, once seen primarily as a DeFi and exchange-driven network, is now becoming a center of cultural liquidity.
With platforms like Four.meme thriving and Binance Wallet’s Meme Rush amplifying discovery, BNB Chain could see sustained growth in both engagement and transaction volume through Q4 2025.
BNB’s meme season isn’t just another hype cycle, it’s a structural shift in attention and capital.
Four.meme’s record-breaking performance, combined with Binance Wallet’s new Meme Rush feature, shows how BNB is rewriting the meme playbook, blending infrastructure, liquidity, and culture in a single network.
As on-chain data keeps rolling in, it’s clear: BNB’s meme economy is just getting started.
