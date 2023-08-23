BNB and Filecoin (FIL) Holders Alert: VC Spectra (SPCT) Presale Promises Insane Gains

BNB has been struggling due to the legal trouble of Binance in the US. Not only Binance Coin (BNB) but Filecoin (FIL) has also been in a downward trend for almost a year. In such a negative outlook for these tokens, VC Spectra (SPCT), with its real-world utility and immense gains, has emerged as an investor’s favorite.
Can BNB and FIL catch up to its potential? Let’s delve into analysis!
Binance Coin (BNB) Falters as Binance Connect Shuts Down
The outlook for Binance Coin (BNB) has not been that great lately. Firstly, the Department of Justice in the USA opened investigations against Binance in June 2023. It was followed by the SEC suing Binance in the same month.
Caught in legal troubles, Binance announced the closure of its Binance Connect service on August 16. The developments have led to a steady decline in the price of the Binance Coin (BNB).
The price of the Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 11% since its July 14 high after the SEC vs. XRP ruling. The Binance Coin (BNB) price on July 14 was $259.06, and Binance Coin (BNB) was trading at $230.38 on August 17.
As the regulatory framework around cryptocurrencies gets clearer, Binance Coin (BNB) is predicted to be in murky waters by experts.
Filecoin (FIL) Drops as China Cracks Down on its Biggest Miner
On August 15, 2023, the local authorities in China opened an investigation against the biggest Filecoin (FIL) company, Shikongyun. The authorities charged them with running a pyramid scheme involving Filecoin (FIL) worth more than $83 million. These developments occurred just a day before Filecoin (FIL) organized a Sustainable Blockchain Summit on August 16.
Filecoin (FIL) token had managed to reach $4.69 in the euphoria surrounding SEC vc. XRP ruling on July 13. Since then, Filecoin (FIL) has struggled, and its price has dropped by 19.8% to $3.76 on August 17.
As Filecoin (FIL) and Binance Coin (BNB) flounder in uncertainties, VC Spectra (SPCT) has become the talk of the town.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Becomes Investor’s Dream as Presale Gains Momentum
The innovative decentralized hedge fund, VC Spectra (SPCT), specializes in making investments in ICOs and blockchain projects. VC Spectra employs teams of experts and uses the best AI technology to pick the projects it invests in. By doing so, VC Spectra generates sustainable profits for its users. The profits are given out to the users in the form of quarterly dividends and buybacks.
The native token of VC Spectra, SPCT, is built on the BRC-20 standard. SPCT is deflationary, with an in-built burn mechanism reducing its supply with time. In addition, SPCT holders gain access to discounted early-stage ICOs.
VC Spectra (SPCT) closed its private seed sale at $2.4 million. Currently, it is in Stage 2 public presale of its token at a price of $0.025 per SPCT.
Once all the presale stages end, the VC Spectra (SPCT) token is expected to reach $0.08. This would mean an impressive ROI of 220% for Stage 2 investors. Those who joined early, buying at $0.008, in turn, are in for 900% gains. With such high gains and real-life utility, VC Spectra (SPCT) has emerged as the favorite of both investors and experts.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.