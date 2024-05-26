BlockDAG’s Leaderboard Features: INJ Rebounds & FTM’s Bull Run

BlockDAG’s Dashboard Leaderboard Reveals Triggers 30,000 ROI Frenzy Amid Injective Price’s Rebound and Fantom’s Bull Run
As the cryptocurrency markets witness a rebound in Injective (INJ) prices and a robust bull run in Fantom (FTM), BlockDAG (BDAG) is capturing significant market attention with its innovative dashboard that features a detailed leaderboard. This leaderboard offers unparalleled transparency by displaying the top holders and their investments, ranked from Crab to Whale based on purchase volumes. This visibility is enhancing user experience and tracking capabilities, coinciding with BlockDAG’s rapidly progressing presale and forecasts of a 30,000x ROI potential, making it an increasingly popular choice for crypto investors seeking substantial returns.
Injective (INJ) Price Recovery
The Injective token is witnessing a promising recovery, having recently rebounded from its 2024 low of $20. It has surpassed the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling a positive buying opportunity. Despite experiencing a 30% correction last month, INJ is trading at an improved rate of $24.30. Market analysts are optimistic about its potential for further recovery, bolstered by an uptick in open interest data suggesting renewed market interest.
Fantom’s (FTM) Bull Run
Fantom, known for its Layer-1 protocol, has seen impressive gains in the first quarter of 2024, with its market capitalization increasing by 101% to reach $2.6 billion. This growth is supported by significant increases in total value locked (TVL) and daily decentralized exchange (DEX) volume. Currently, FTM is trading at $0.7037, marking an 8.7% increase over the past week. Recent network enhancements, such as reduced staking requirements, have further solidified Fantom’s competitive stance in the market.
BlockDAG’s Impressive New Dashboard Leaderboard
BlockDAG’s recently unveiled Dashboard Leaderboard organizes users into categories from Crab (investments of $0-$99) to Whale (investments over $50,000), based on their purchase amounts. This feature not only allows users to view their current ranking and top investors but also provides insights into the driving forces behind the platform’s growth. The dashboard’s comprehensive features include a ‘Hot News’ section, a display of current ranks, wallet balances, a leaderboard preview, and transaction history, all of which serve to enhance user engagement and streamline the investment experience.
Complementing these updates, BlockDAG’s revised roadmap focuses on key development areas such as Blockchain Development, BlockDAG Scan (Explorer), and the X1 Miner application. Specific attention is being directed towards enhancing peer-to-peer engine capabilities, ensuring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, and launching both a testnet and mainnet, aiming to boost the platform’s functionality and security.
Final Verdict
Amid the ongoing market dynamics with Injective’s recovery and Fantom’s vigorous market performance, BlockDAG distinguishes itself with a robust platform rich in features and strategic developments. Its transparent leaderboard, alongside detailed investor tracking and a promising presale growth from $0.001 to $0.009 per BDAG in just 15 batches, underscores BlockDAG’s potent appeal. With projections suggesting a staggering 30,000x ROI and over $32.9 million raised in presale, BlockDAG is poised to deliver significant wealth creation for its community, marking it as a premier investment choice in today’s crypto market.
Join BlockDAG Presale Now:
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.