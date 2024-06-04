BlockDAG’s Keynote 2 Soars; Surpasses Fantom & ThorChain

BlockDAG’s Moon Keynote 2: Rapidly Approaching $41.6M, Outperforming Fantom’s Upgrade and ThorChain Predictions
Fantom has recently upgraded its Opera chain to enhance transaction capacity, with more tests on the agenda. Simultaneously, predictions for ThorChain’s price exhibit cautious optimism, hinting at possible growth by 2027 if current trends persist. In contrast, BlockDAG’s latest moon-themed keynote video has introduced several crucial advancements, including showcasing its all-human team.
This presentation also emphasized the strengths of BlockDAG’s Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. This novel approach has spurred a presale surge, accumulating $41.6 million and selling 10.6 billion coins. This current batch 16 marks an 850% increase since BlockDAG’s launch, forecasting a 30,000x ROI and solidifying its status as a premier crypto mining option.
Boosting Transaction Capacity with Fantom’s Upgrade
Fantom has rolled out an update to its Opera chain following a 66% consensus approval. This upgrade, part of the October 2023 Sonic test net phase, is designed to handle 180 million transactions daily with nearly instant confirmations. It achieves 2,000 TPS for complex operations, 4,000 TPS for token exchanges, and 10,000 TPS for straightforward token transfers.
This upgrade will also cut storage needs by 66% and operational demands by 95%, aiming to increase transaction volume with further tests on the horizon significantly. Future improvements will focus on tokenomics, partnerships, and engaging a broader audience. Fantom has also hinted at introducing Sonic Labs for DApp development and the Sonic Foundation for governance. Currently, FTM is priced at $0.8125.
ThorChain Price Forecast: Guarded Optimism Amidst Volatility
Over the past week, THORChain’s price fell from $6.51 to $6.03, though a slight increase has recently occurred. The near-term outlook is mixed, with projections indicating potential growth amid ongoing market fluctuations. Despite achieving a record-high $3 billion monthly trading volume and a 51% increase in DeFi TVL, sustaining momentum remains challenging.
A notable price jump followed the destruction of 60 million RUNE tokens, though maintaining this growth proves tough. Recent updates from the THORNode v132 launch, which enhanced loan closure operations and lowered transaction fees, might bolster future performance. However, long-term forecasts for ThorChain remain speculative, proposing potential gains by 2027 if positive trends continue, but these predictions warrant a cautious approach.
BlockDAG’s Keynote 2 Drives Presale to $41.6M
BlockDAG’s second moon-themed keynote video delivered several essential updates, including blockchain enhancements and the revelation of its fully human team. The presentation showcased the efficiency of BlockDAG’s Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which improves scalability and transaction speeds, setting it apart from traditional blockchains.
By combining a Proof-Of-Work consensus mechanism with DAG, each transaction or event undergoes validation through cryptographic puzzles, enhancing both security and efficiency. BlockDAG also introduces a Low-Code/No-Code platform for developing smart contracts, utility tokens, meme coins, and NFTs, along with the Proof of Engagement Mobile Application, making blockchain technology more user-friendly and cost-effective.
Additionally, the beta version of the X1 Miner app, featured in the keynote 2.0 and now available on both Android and Apple platforms, allows users to mine BDAG coins, increasing earnings in anticipation of the mainnet launch. The presale has rapidly progressed, raising over $41.6 million, with daily earnings skyrocketing since the keynote’s release. Initially fetching $500,000 daily, projections now anticipate that BlockDAG could secure $5 million daily, demonstrating strong investor interest and enthusiasm.
BlockDAG is the Best Bet for Investment Now
Fantom’s latest upgrade to its Opera chain is set to boost transaction volumes, with additional testing planned. While ThorChain’s price forecasts remain speculative, suggesting potential growth by 2027 if trends persist, BlockDAG’s second moon-themed keynote has captivated significant interest, unveiling crucial updates such as its all-human team and highlighting the efficiency of its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. This innovation has propelled presales to $41.6 million, selling 10.6 billion coins, marking an 850% growth since its inception.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.