BlockDAG Keynote 2 Triumphs; Outpaces Fantom & ThorChain

Keynote 2 Launch from the Moon, Cements BlockDAG as Tier 1 Crypto; ThorChain and Fantom Investors Should Have a Look
Fantom has recently upgraded its Opera chain to enhance its transaction capacity, with further evaluations planned for the near future. Meanwhile, ThorChain’s future looks promising, though cautiously, with expected growth by 2027 based on current trends.
In a contrasting spotlight, BlockDAG’s latest Keynote 2, themed around the moon, has successfully captured the market’s attention. The event introduced a completely human-operated team and showcased the power of BlockDAG’s Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. This groundbreaking innovation has fueled a presale frenzy, reaching $41.6 million and distributing 10.7 billion coins. Since its inception, the value has surged by 850%, with predictions pointing to a 30,000x return on investment, solidifying BlockDAG as a heavyweight in the crypto mining world.
Fantom Revitalizes Opera Chain to Enhance Transaction Throughput
Fantom has rejuvenated its Opera chain with a 66% vote of confidence. The enhancement is part of the Sonic testnet phase, which began in October 2023, and is designed to handle up to 180 million transactions daily, confirming transactions nearly instantly. It now supports 2,000 transactions per second for complex activities, 4,000 for token swaps, and 10,000 for simple token transfers.
This revamp has slashed storage needs by two-thirds and operational demands by 95%, setting the stage for expanded transaction volume with additional tests on the horizon. Future upgrades will concentrate on improving tokenomics, forging new partnerships, and widening user engagement. Plans are also underway for the creation of Sonic Labs for DApp development and a Sonic Foundation for governance. Currently, FTM is trading at $0.8125.
ThorChain’s Market Prospects: Guarded Hope Amid Instability
Over the last week, ThorChain has seen its value fall from $6.51 to $6.03, albeit with a minor recent uptick. The immediate future appears shaky, and despite predictions of potential growth, volatility remains a major hurdle. Even though it reached a peak trading volume of $3 billion and a 51% increase in DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL), sustaining these levels proved challenging.
A notable price increase occurred following the destruction of 60 million RUNE tokens, but keeping this momentum might be tricky. The recent launch of THORNode v132, which improved loan closure processes and cut fees, could bolster future performance. Yet, long-term predictions for ThorChain advise caution, anticipating possible gains by 2027.
BlockDAG’s Second Keynote Fuels a $41.6 Million Presale Wave
BlockDAG’s second moon-themed keynote presentation unveiled numerous crucial updates, including enhancements to blockchain technology and the introduction of an entirely human team. The efficiency of BlockDAG’s Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which enhances scalability and speeds up transactions, was a major highlight, distinguishing it from traditional blockchain architectures.
By integrating a Proof-Of-Work consensus with DAG, each transaction is validated through cryptographic puzzles, enhancing both security and efficiency. BlockDAG also introduced a Low-Code/No-Code platform for creating smart contracts, utility tokens, meme coins, and NFTs, as well as the Proof of Engagement Mobile App, making blockchain more user-friendly while lowering transaction costs.
Additionally, the beta version of the X1 Miner app was featured during the keynote and is now available on Android and Apple devices. This app allows users to mine BDAG coins, increasing earnings ahead of the mainnet launch. The presale has rapidly accumulated over $41.6 million, with initial daily earnings at $500,000, potentially scaling to $5 million, demonstrating strong investor interest and enthusiasm.
In Conclusion
While Fantom’s upgrade to the Opera chain aims to boost transaction volumes with more testing on the way, and ThorChain’s market forecast remains tentatively optimistic, BlockDAG’s latest keynote has sparked significant interest. It introduced pivotal updates such as a fully human-operated team and highlighted the effectiveness of its DAG technology. This innovation drove presales to $41.6 million, selling 10.7 billion coins—an 850% increase since launch. With a potential 30,000x ROI, BlockDAG is rapidly establishing itself as a premier option in the crypto mining industry.
