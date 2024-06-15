BlockDAG Cloud & Hardware Miners vs DOT & Bitcoin Cash News

BlockDAG’s X1 Beta App & Mining Rigs Poised For 20,000x Gains Amid Shaky DOT & Bitcoin Cash Outlook
Amid the uncertain climate with Polkadot (DOT) facing resistance at $7.5 and Bitcoin Cash (BTC) recording a modest 2% gain, BlockDAG emerges as the premier cryptocurrency investment. Following an impressive 1,120% increase in its value, BlockDAG has unveiled pioneering cloud and hardware mining solutions, capturing the attention of both novice and professional miners. The standout X1 Miner app notably transforms any smartphone into a mining powerhouse, allowing users to daily mine up to 20 BDAG coins and earn multiple attractive engagement rewards.
Downturn in Polkadot’s Market: A 12% Drop Noted
Polkadot’s recent price analysis paints a somber picture, as it has failed to surpass the $7.5 resistance, leading to a 12% drop. This significant setback keeps DOT in a consolidation phase, fluctuating between support at $6.2 and resistance at $7.5. The market remains in balance, yet a failure to overcome this resistance could send DOT into a downward trajectory, potentially dipping below the support level.
Bitcoin Cash Observes Uplift Amid 2% Increase
The narrative around Bitcoin Cash has turned slightly positive following a 2% increase in its monthly performance. This cryptocurrency has seen a 300% rise over the year, with its market capitalization nearing $10 billion. Despite a drop in trade volumes, Bitcoin Cash maintains its position above the 200-day exponential moving average, fostering a cautious yet optimistic market outlook. If it breaks past the $480 barrier, it could reach or exceed $500, though reduced trading volumes could temper future growth.
BlockDAG X1 App: A Gateway to Lucrative Mining
BlockDAG’s X1 Miner Beta app is redefining smartphone capabilities, enabling users to mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily without compromising phone performance. Compatible with both Android and Apple devices, this 50MB app is designed for efficiency. It also rewards users handsomely for daily engagement and offers additional bonuses through a unique referral system. By simply engaging with the app daily, users can enhance their mining efficiency, while advancing through levels in the transparent ranking system to unlock further rewards.
For those aiming to significantly increase their daily BDAG coin yield, BlockDAG offers robust mining rigs like the X10, X30, and X100 models. The X10 miner is ideal for beginners, offering a sleek design and the capability to mine up to 200 BDAG coins daily. The more powerful X30 miner can produce up to 600 BDAG coins per day and supports mining for Bitcoin and Kaspa, while the X100, the flagship model, boasts a daily output of 2,000 BDAG coins with its 2 TH/s hash rate and efficient 1800W power consumption.
Final Act
While Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash provide mixed signals about their future, BlockDAG stands out with its innovative mining technology. From the simple-to-use X1 cloud mining app to the formidable X100 mining rig, BlockDAG offers tools that promise potentially exponential gains, evidenced by a historic 1,120% rise in coin value from its first to eighteenth presale batches. With an anticipated 20,000x ROI for this year, BlockDAG positions itself as the most lucrative crypto venture for miners in 2024.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.