BlockDAG 26th Dev Release: Strengthening Network Capabilities

BlockDAG Rolls Out 26th Dev Release: Strengthening Network with $100M Liquidity Backup
BlockDAG introduces its 26th Development (Dev) Release, bringing significant improvements that enhance network capabilities with refined user interfaces and a more efficient peer-to-peer engine. This release lays the groundwork for scalability and user engagement, setting the stage for the pre-launch phase and further boosting the project’s successful presale momentum.
Having sold 8.8 billion coins at $0.007 each, BlockDAG has raised over $24.6 million in its presale. Backed by $100 million in liquidity and a strategic vesting period for early investors, BlockDAG is primed for sustained growth and stability.
BlockDAG’s Success: 8.8 Billion Coins Sold
BlockDAG continues to gain traction with its presale, now in batch 11, with the coin price rising to $0.007. The presale has brought in $24.6 million, with 8.8 billion coins already sold. The network’s hybrid consensus mechanism prioritizes security and efficiency in transactions while eliminating block wastage and balancing decentralized governance.
Using a Proof of Work consensus, BlockDAG Network (BDAG) emerges as a leader in Layer 1 blockchain technology, emphasizing speed, security, and decentralization. The project’s commitment to $100 million in liquidity at launch, backed by tier 1 exchanges and market makers, ensures stable growth. The presale’s vesting period reflects a strategic focus on aligning investors’ interests with long-term success, targeting a remarkable 30,000x ROI.
BlockDAG Dev Release 26: Faster, Safer, Superior
BlockDAG’s 26th Dev Release introduces significant enhancements that are generating excitement in the crypto community. This release marks a major milestone, showcasing rapid development phases and readiness for broader-scale operations.
The Dev Release improves the peer-to-peer engine and user interfaces, such as the Blockchain Explorer and X1 mining app, enhancing user experience and performance. The update includes application testing, smart contract audits, and new marketing strategies like referral bonuses.
This release is pivotal for pre-launch, focusing on direct blockchain interactions through the command line and integrating Ethereum Virtual Machine and wallet functionalities. Visual enhancements, detailed tokenomics documentation, and testnet faucets reflect a commitment to transparency and user engagement.
Ensuring robust security, the 26th Dev Release clears the way for a full-scale launch involving beta testing and features like the BlockDAG scanner and NFT smart contracts.
Key Takeaways
BlockDAG’s 26th Dev Release fortifies the network’s infrastructure, providing a smoother user experience and enhanced security. With the presale now at batch 11 and coins priced at $0.007, BlockDAG has secured a strong foundation for future growth. With $100 million in liquidity and a strategic vesting period for investors, BlockDAG is positioned for significant progress.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.