Blockchain Industry Notes Steep Job Growth in March 2020

Not much good has come out of the coronavirus crisis so far. One surprising turn of events is how the blockchain industry is now hiring more employees compared to before.
Blockchain jobs have always been a bit of an awkward statistic.
Blockchain Industry Giants are Hiring
Figures have spiked in 2017 and 2018, yet took a significant dip in 2019.
In 2020, the coronavirus came knocking and disrupted virtually all industries in equal fashion.
Surprisingly, the blockchain industry isn’t suffering all that much.
Instead, it would appear that more job openings were posted in March 2020.
In fact, this increase represents a spike of +8.73%, which is rather significant.
Most of the job openings pertain to coding, engineerings, transformation managers, and operations engineers.
Contrary to what most people may believe, this hiring spree is not just native to niche companies and projects.
Some of the biggest technology brands are hiring blockchain enthusiasts during the coronavirus crisis.
Noteworthy companies include Cisco, IBM, Facebook, Ripple, and Accenture.
With this surge in job openings, the coronavirus crisis almost seems beneficial to the blockchain industry.
Numerous companies want to leverage this technology to offer aid during the coronavirus crisis.
As such, it would appear that things are progressing rather nicely, all things considered.
