BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Lands on BNB Chain, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasury Yields On-Chain

BNB Chain just added one of the biggest names in global finance to its streets, and it’s a massive signal for the future of tokenized assets.
BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, the largest tokenized real-world asset on the planet, is now live on BNB Chain.
The move brings tokenized U.S. dollar yields onto one of the most active blockchain ecosystems, powered through Securitize for tokenization and Wormhole for cross-chain bridging.
It’s one of the clearest signs yet that traditional finance isn’t just studying blockchain, it’s building directly on it.
A New Share Class Arrives On-Chain
With the launch on BNB Chain, BUIDL now supports a new cross-chain share class.
The design is simple but powerful: allow tokenized U.S. Treasury yields to move seamlessly between chains and function as collateral for on-chain and off-chain financial activity.
And that utility begins immediately.
Binance is now accepting BUIDL as collateral, giving institutions and advanced traders a new capital base for active trading.
Tokenized T-bills can now power everything from leverage to hedging strategies, without ever leaving the blockchain.
This is what the bridge between TradFi and DeFi looks like: low friction, high trust, and fully programmable capital.
What BUIDL Actually Is, And Why It Matters
Launched in March 2024, BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund is a tokenized money market fund that delivers on-chain access to U.S. Treasury yields.
In less than a year, it has exploded in scale, growing to more than $1.7 billion in assets under management across multiple blockchains.
Its arrival on BNB Chain is not just another chain expansion.
It’s a shift in how institutions deploy capital and where they choose to build.
The fund’s structure gives investors:
- Real-time access to money market fund yield
- Blockchain-native settlement
- A fully compliant, regulated wrapper
- Liquid cross-chain mobility via Wormhole
- Direct interoperability with DeFi platforms
This combination makes BUIDL one of the most important RWA innovations to date, and the first large-scale example of tokenized U.S. Treasuries moving across multiple blockchain ecosystems with institutional backing.
BNB Chain’s RWA Ecosystem Is Catching Fire
BNB Chain isn’t new to RWAs.
But this year, the narrative changed.
It stopped being a DeFi chain trying to attract RWA issuers, and became a hub that RWA organizations actively come to.
The numbers back it up.
1. BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund is now live on BNB Chain
Powered by Securitize and linked through Wormhole.
This brings the world’s largest tokenized RWA directly into the BNB Chain ecosystem.
2. RWA TVL on BNB Chain just crossed $1B
A massive milestone that shows the pace of institutional capital arriving on-chain.
3. Partnerships are stacking up fast
BNB Chain has secured deals across the entire RWA spectrum, including:
- Securitize
- VanEck’s VBILL
- Benji by Franklin Templeton (FTI Global)
- BlackRock’s BUIDL
- CMBI & CMS
- Ondo Finance
- Circle’s USYC
- And more on the way
The ecosystem map for RWAs on BNB Chain keeps expanding, and BNB Chain has already teased that a new RWA landscape report is dropping soon.
4. The lineup has never been more diverse
BNB Chain now supports tokenized assets across categories such as:
- U.S. Treasuries
- Money market funds
- Tokenized stocks
- Pre-IPO exposures
- Tokenized corporate credit
- Digital gold
- Tokenized GPUs
- Art and collectible assets
It’s not just “T-bills on chain.”
It’s an entire capital market being rebuilt in a fully programmable environment.
And the message from BNB Chain is clear: “We’re just getting started.”
The Strategic Impact: TradFi Capital Meets DeFi Liquidity
Bringing BUIDL to BNB Chain does more than add another asset.
It changes the base layer of DeFi liquidity.
For years, crypto markets operated on high-volatility, high-risk tokens as collateral.
But tokenized U.S. Treasuries introduce an entirely new dynamic:
- Stable yield
- Deep liquidity
- Regulated backing
- Instant on-chain composability
Now, DeFi protocols can integrate a capital source used by global institutions, and traders can access yield-bearing collateral without leaving the blockchain.
The addition of BUIDL to Binance collateral takes this one step further.
Institutions can now:
- Hold Treasuries
- Bridge them to BNB Chain
- Use them as collateral
- Deploy capital across the Binance trading suite
This aligns crypto with traditional financial models while keeping the execution layer trustless and open.
BNB Chain’s RWA ecosystem is on fire:
Why This Move Matters for BNB Chain
BNB Chain has been positioning itself as a scalable, low-cost chain capable of hosting serious financial infrastructure.
With BUIDL’s arrival, that positioning turns into validation.
The chain now sits at the center of one of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto:
RWA × DeFi.
The integration proves three things:
1. Institutional-grade RWAs are ready for multi-chain deployment
2. BNB Chain can serve as a settlement and collateral layer for major funds
3. DeFi participants now have access to real-world yield at massive scale
The move also brings new competitive energy into the chain wars.
BNB Chain is no longer just fighting for retail liquidity, it’s fighting for institutional liquidity.
And it’s winning.
The Road Ahead: The RWA Wave Isn’t Slowing Down
BNB Chain has already signaled that more RWA integrations are coming.
Given the expansion of tokenized treasuries, tokenized credit, and real-world commodities, the next year could bring exponential growth.
The combination of:
- BlackRock’s involvement
- Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure
- Wormhole’s cross-chain architecture
- Binance collateral support
- And BNB Chain’s broad RWA lineup creates a pipeline for the next generation of global finance.
Tokenized assets are no longer experimental.
They’re being deployed by the world’s biggest asset manager, directly onto public blockchain rails.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
