BitMine Expands Ethereum Treasury To Over 5.39 Million ETH

BitMine Adds 111,942 ETH to Its Position Over a Week: Another Large Boost in Ethereum Treasury The price of BitMine concerning the ethers has substantially evolved upwards to 5.39 million ETH over the last week.
This is an increase of almost every day except for today by adding another 111,942 ETH in its treasury pile.
BitMine Holding Inc (OTC: BTHGF) now owns about 5,390,404 ETH, on May 26 the company published a treasury update while establishing one of the largest known Ethereum treasury positions in the world. Based on today, Ethereum price (~$2,134) the company owned Ethereum holdings alone is valued to over $11B.
The announcement also noted that BitMine as a whole carries about $12.3 billion on its balance sheet in crypto assets, cash and what the company calls “moonshot” investments. In addition to its exposure in ETH, BitMine owns 202 Bitcoin, just under $444 million158 cash on hand (cash and equivalents as of June 30), 139 a $200m equity interest in MrBeast attachment Beast Industries and a $95m equity interest Eightco Holdings.
This large treasury expansion has gained instant notoriety in crypto and equity markets with BitMine becoming one of the fastest growing leaders amongst Ethereum-oriented publicly traded firms.
Ethereum Accumulation Accelerates During Market Pullback
The timing of these recent BitMine purchases is especially poignant given that they were made at a time where the broader market was pulling back.
According to the company, another 111,942 ETH were collected during the period when Ethereum was traded below a price of $2200, a threshold that BitMine Chairman Tom Lee called an attractive entry point.
The announcement included Lee stating that the recent Ethereum price weakness was a natural point and create potentially institutional long-term accumulation. Such heavy acquisitions demonstrate BitMine’s staunch bullish view on the future of Ethereum, despite ongoing market turbulence.
BitMine even called out an internal long-term target the firm call the “alchemy of 5%,” where it would look to capture roughly 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply by 2026.
According to the last known figures, BitMine now accounts for roughly 4.47% of ETH supply making it one of the most sizeable concentrated holders of ETH on the market.
This scale of accumulation is starting to shift the narrative around Ethereum treasury concentration, institutional exposure and the blending of public equity markets with crypto-native asset strategies.
Staking Operations Generate Massive Revenue Stream
In addition to holding ETH, BitMine has driven significant expansion of its staking activities across the Ethereum network.
As per the latest update, around 4,712,917 ETH from the treasury is being staked in blocks #5529000 – #5590000 in yield-generating Ethereum positions at current market prices equates to approximately $10.1 billion.
This level of staking makes BitMine one of the largest institutional players in Ethereum’s proof-of-stake ecosystem.
The firm reported that annualised staking revenues have now reached c $276 million, showing how a treasury-based Ethereum accumulation model acts both as speculative balance sheet strategy and economic infrastructure with reoccurring revenue potential.
BitMine also announced that its staking operation delivered a yield of 2.75 percent annualized on a 7-day basis.
This phenomenon sets apart treasury strategies for Ethereum from those employing the Bitcoin treasury model. Bitcoin treasury firms depend on price increase, however infrastructure companies in the Ethereum ecosystem generate energy yield return from time to time through staking.
Growing stories of potential treasury upside and ongoing staking revenue are beginning to shape the institutions accumulating Ethereum.
Russell 1000 Eligibility Could Expand Institutional Exposure
Although the scale of BitMine is expanding, it may soon reach beyond the crypto market by a big step.
The company said that it has now qualified to be included in the Russell 1000 index, a leading benchmark for large-cap U.S. public companies.
The final adjusted Russell 1000 inclusion list is expected to be released by BitMine on June 18, with the new index taking effect June 26.
Why this is important: many institutional asset managers and passive investment funds are subject to limitations when it comes to what they can purchase whereby only company equities listed with larger index benchmark like the Russell 1000 may be purchased.
BitMine points out that once included in major indexes, passive Index Funds and ETFs often own 20%-25% of a public company’s market capitalization.
So potential inclusion could spur significant new institutional demand for BitMine shares, indirectly augmenting conventional equity market exposure to Ethereum through the treasury access gained by the company.
This also highlights the growing convergence of crypto native balance sheet strategies with traditional financial market and institutional investment infrastructure.
Ethereum Treasury Companies Continue Gaining Influence
The expansion of BitMine represents a larger trend of public companies developing large crypto treasury strategies based on Ethereum, which continues to be the case as their sole asset.
Traditionally, Bitcoin also played the leading role of CEO treasury adoption where it strongly stood out as digital gold and macro hedge asset. Yet, this fact and intuition together, Ethereum proof-of-stake consensus aside, staking rewards aside, an extensive utility ecosystem aside (that makes it monetarily sovereign from outside primitive needs) is contributing into attracting the category of institutional treasury participants.
Ethereum treasury firms are moving beyond speculative crypto holders into infrastructure-aligned financial entities with native blockchain yield potential and long-term asset appreciation.
At the same time, institutional accumulation on the larger scale strengthens the fusion progress of traditional capital markets with blockchain ecosystems. Treasury firms founded as public companies are assembling businesses that serve as equity-based exposure pieces, allowing traditional investors to participate indirectly in digital asset upside via regulated stock exchanges.
Thus, BitMine latest expansion is more than a standard treasury update. It signals, in part, the accelerating institutionalization of Ethereum itself.
BitMine is at the center of with more than 5.39 million ETH in AUM, billions in crypto-linked assets held on its balance sheet, and now potentially a Russell 1000 placement around the corner Bit Mine has positioned itself to match growing crossover between public markets institutional finance, and blockchain-native capital allocation strategies.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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