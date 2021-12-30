Bitget: Defying the Crypto Odds in 2021

Singapore, December 29, 2021– As the year comes to an end, we can look back and say that 2021 was a pivotal year for the crypto industry. Significant milestones were achieved, with Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs on multiple occasions, the NFT boom, and DeFi seeing widespread adoption by central governments and traditional financial institutions. Cryptocurrency exchanges played a significant role in the markets’ unprecedented growth in 2021, with players such as Bitget leaving their imprints on the ecosystem.
Bitget’s digital asset business has increased worldwide, making significant contributions to the futures trading sector, which has seen the derivatives exchange rise to rank among the top five in the world in terms of futures trading. Its average daily futures trading volume is ten times higher than the previous year, and its total annual revenue has exceeded US$300 million, establishing it as a unicorn in the global digital financial market. In addition, in March 2021, the company acquired Bitkeep, Asia’s most prominent decentralized wallet, becoming the world’s leading Cefi+Defi 360 trading platform that provides multi-dimensional asset protection to better service the platform users and opens up a new traffic entrance for the exchange.
Early this month, Bitget took things further by establishing its investment firm, Foresight Ventures. Foresight Ventures has official partnerships with reputable blockchains such as Avalanche and Arweave and extensive collaboration with many global investment institutions such as Republic Realm. In addition, its portfolio includes several promising projects, including Matrixport, RSS3, REALY, COLONY, EVERPAY, and DEFINA, to name a few.
Bitget has maintained its position as a regulatory compliant cryptocurrency exchange. To expand its global footprint, it has formed strategic partnerships with big names in sports, such as becoming Juventus’ first sleeve partner and PGL Stockholm 2021, a significant esports event. It will not be surprising to see more sponsorship deals under Bitget in the coming quarters.
Bitget’s ultimate goal is to provide an unparalleled and globally accessible trading experience. According to official reports, Bitget will continue its expansion in European, African, and Latin American markets in 2022 with a user-centric approach, leveraging its innovation power to launch valuable products and list prospective projects. Bitget has demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership in 2021, and its rapid growth is one to be watched in the industry. With 2022 only a few days away, Bitget appears to be stronger than ever, and we eagerly await what they have in store.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.