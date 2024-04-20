Bitgert Coin: The Sleeper Hit of Cryptocurrencies After Bitcoin’s Halving

The Bitcoin halving event has taken the whole market by storm and people are trying to find its impact on other currencies. A lot of people anticipate that the market may get a sleeper hit due to this event. But then there is Bitgert’s BRISE coin that has been defying all the odds since the launch.
Bitgert’s BRISE coin looks optimistic even after this event as the token grabs a 10% price increase in a single day.
Bitgert’s BRISE coin is rapidly growing in the market and has been providing the most profit to the users. Bitgert’s BRISE coin has already risen by nearly 40,000% in the last few months and now people are seeking what will happen next with Bitgert’s BRISE coin.
Let’s also see how Bitgert’s BRISE coin is going to perform in the coming months and why.
The Bitgert Growth in the Community
Bitgert was launched in the market in late 2021 and that too for supporting the decentralization task and improving the current work status of blockchain networks. The Bitgert was introduced solely to fight the conventional blockchain networks and the lack of innovation. It can be said that Bitgert is a direct competitor to Bitcoin in terms of the tech used.
Bitgert makes use of the latest innovations and has PoA and PoS consensus mechanisms as a mixture of the two. The combination of these two mechanisms helps in reducing the need for computation and also the number of validators. Moreover, the Bitgert chain offers all the transactions at 100k TPS which makes the whole network go viral for the speed itself. The speed does not compromise on safety either as safety protocols make Bitgert one of the most efficient and secure networks.
The near-zero gas fee for each transaction has made the use of Bitgert quite viable for the users. The benefits of all these features aren’t just for the users, but Bitgert’s BRISE coin also capitalizes on this.
The Market Performance of Bitgert’s BRISE Coin
Bitgert’s BRISE coin has made a name for itself in the crypto market already. Bitgert’s BRISE coin was introduced to the market in 2024 and since then, it has already risen by nearly 40,000% in the market. People can earn huge profits from Bitgert’s BRISE coin through its sailing in the market to reach the top spot.
Bitgert’s BRISE coin runs on a deflationary mechanism which pushes up the price through a reduction in supply with increasing demand for the token. Then the increasing market cap of the token makes it much more trustworthy for investments. Even the market correction could not stop Bitgert’s BRISE coin train and it made nearly 70% in profit.
Bitgert’s BRISE coin has an RSI score over 55 which means that there is a strong buy signal for the token. The MACD value, moving average and the trading volume of the token are also increasing rapidly.
Conclusion
It can be seen that Bitgert’s BRISE coin has been having the time of its life since its launch. Bitgert’s BRISE coin does not need any support as it already has a lot of features to speed up it. So, if anyone wants to invest in any asset, then Bitgert’s BRISE coin seems to be the best option.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.