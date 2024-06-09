Bitcoin’s Momentum Builds: Market Conditions Ripe For A Breakout

Bitcoin’s daily transaction volumes have surged past $70.9 billion, signaling heightened market activity.
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) indicator suggests that there is minimal resistance up to the $73,000 level, hinting at the potential for Bitcoin to rise further.
This raises the question of when this upward movement will take place. Given the low resistance and substantial transaction volumes, the market appears primed for a breakout to new highs.
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit $218 Million
In addition, Bitcoin ETF inflows on June 6, 2024, totaled $218 million. This marks the 18th consecutive day of positive net inflows, the longest streak on record. BlackRock’s IBIT fund saw a single-day inflow rebound to $350 million, the highest in the past two months.
Conversely, Grayscale’s GBTC experienced an outflow after two days of inflows.
The combination of robust transaction volumes, minimal resistance, and sustained ETF inflows creates an optimistic outlook for Bitcoin. Market conditions seem set for Bitcoin to reach new highs, with the timing of this movement being the key variable.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
