Bitcoin Volatility Drops to 2.90%: Signs of a Stabilizing Market?

In a significant change for the world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s volatility has fallen to 2.90% as of April 14, per data from crypto analytics platform CoinGlass.
The drop signifies a trend of diminishing price fluctuations over several consecutive days, suggesting we could be seeing a change in market sentiment.
For a long time, high volatility has been a hallmark of speculative trading in Bitcoin, with retail investors likely driving the massive FOMO (fear of missing out) that often accompanies price advances. Traders who jump in and out of the market on short timeframes and with marginally profitable trading ideas create significant price swings that amplify the already volatile nature of the crypto asset. A pullback in volatility, however, is often indicative of a different phase in Bitcoin’s price cycle — one of calm and relative security that seems to haunt traders.
When volatility eases, it usually indicates that the intense buying and selling has slowed. This can be a sign that the market is entering a phase that is more mature and reflective, where holders of long-term positions and institutional investors seem to take over the reins—at least for the time being. These players are less likely to react to every short-term fluctuation and instead focus on broader trends and the fundamentals. In that context, the market often seems to stabilize.
Market Cools as Macro Conditions Stabilize
Bitcoin’s price movements are still being heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors.
External macroeconomic forces continue to play a critical role in influencing Bitcoin’s price behavior. Inflation rates, interest rate policies, and geopolitical tensions all weigh heavily on investor confidence. When uncertainty in these areas peaks, markets — especially those involving high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies — tend to respond with increased volatility.
In contrast, when the macroeconomic backdrop starts to behave itself or show signs of getting better, Bitcoin tends to take that as a cue to be less volatile. In fact, the recent drop in the swings of Bitcoin’s price might be partially a function of a more stable global economic outlook.
Yet, not all signs point to clear skies ahead. For the week of April 7 to April 11 (U.S. Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs based in the U.S. saw a net outflow of $713 million. BlackRock’s iBID led the way in redemptions, with $343 million in outflows.
These outflows signify that even though price volatility might be lessening, investor sentiment remains lackluster. This is particularly true for large institutional investors, with whom the sentiment seems to be even more lacking.
Outflows from the IBIT, which had been enjoying a strong inflow in the months preceding the outflows, could signify any or several of the following: profit-taking; reduced confidence in short-term price appreciation; concerns about regulatory developments; concerns about market overextension; or a simple rebalancing of investment portfolios.
The broader implications of reduced volatility should not be overlooked. For long-term investors, decreased volatility reinforces the case for Bitcoin as a potential store of value and inflation hedge.
“Sudden price changes make it harder for any asset to be a reliable store of value, and that hasn’t been true of Bitcoin for a while now,” said Charlie Morris, co-founder and CEO of ByteTree Asset Management. Of course, this is by no means an unmodified favorable development.
Over the next few weeks, analysts and listeners in the market will be keeping a close eye on ETF flow data and the current macroeconomic backdrop to take any sort of inference on what might happen next with Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. ETF flows and macro data provide the best guesswork on market trends.
We are currently living through a period of Bitcoin price stagnation, punctuated by a mild descent into the mid $26,000 range. But with a happening on the horizon, the price may very well do something soon. “Events drive price,” as they say.
At present, the figures indicate a cooling spell—one that might allow investors to take a step back and reconfigure their strategies as Bitcoin moves, or might be moving, into what could be a more placid phase in its perpetual revolution.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!