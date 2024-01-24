Bitcoin Struggles Between Bullish And Bearish Trends, Who Wins?

January 24, 2024

Bitcoin finds itself in a tug-of-war between bullish and bearish sentiments, teetering around the crucial $40K mark.

Analyst Ali’s Bitcoin Sentiment Cycle suggests that the current 20% correction in BTC aligns with historical patterns, often preceding a temporary setback before a resumption of the uptrend. 

The crypto landscape echoes with the clash of bulls and bears, with Bitcoin whales offloading approximately 70,000 BTC in the past fortnight, totaling a substantial $3 billion.

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes anticipates a support range for Bitcoin between $30,000 and $35,000, supporting his recent acquisition of $35,000 strike puts for March 29, 2024. 

Notably, Hayes strategically liquidated positions in Solana and Bonk, intending to engage in “bottom fishing” when Bitcoin dips below $35,000.

Grayscale Onchain Bitcoin Transfer To Monitor

Grayscale’s on-chain activities reveal a consistent daily sell-off of thousands of Bitcoin, raising concerns among bears who predict a downward trajectory below $30K in the next 60 days. Grayscale’s recent deposit of 15,222 BTC ($588.5M) to Coinbase Prime adds to the ongoing sell-off, accumulating to 79,213 BTC ($3.27B) since the ETF approval. As per Arkham, Grayscale’s current Bitcoin holdings stand at 535,755 BTC ($20.68B).

Bitcoin’s Price Dips Below $40K Amid Industry Struggles

Contrastingly, Fidelity and ARK 21Shares exhibit confidence in the market by adding to their Bitcoin holdings. Fidelity incorporated 3,957 BTC ($154M), while ARK 21Shares increased their holdings by 1,620 BTC ($62.6M) in a recent move.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust expanded its portfolio by acquiring 6,495 BTC ($254.7M) from Coinbase Prime, amassing a total of 39,925 BTC ($1.59B). The current market scenario reflects the ongoing struggle between optimistic and bearish forces, leaving investors in anticipation of Bitcoin’s next move.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: strelok/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.